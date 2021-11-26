Samsung's latest foldables like the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are sturdier than the previous generation, but they're still more fragile than the typical smartphone. The flexible OLED screens and delicate hinges that make foldables so desirable also mean they're more susceptible to everyday damage. And that means you're probably going to want to invest in a case to keep yours looking perfect.

Black Friday is a great time to make sure your Flip 3 has the protection it needs, as Case-Mate has slashed the price of two of its Tough Plus cases for the device. The Tough Plus clear case is down to $31.49, a saving of 30%, while the more ostentateous model with raised rhinestone stars will set you back $34.99, down 13%.

Save 30% on Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases

Case-Mate Tough Plus Cases for Galaxy Z Flip 3 Case-Mate's latest range of Tough Plus cases feature shock-absorbant raised edges to make sure your Galaxy Z Flip 3 is protected from drops and other impacts, as well as the usual knocks and scrapes. And for Black Friday you'll find them at the cheapest price we've yet seen. From $31.49 at Amazon

Both cases feature raised edges for enhanced protection along with shock-absorbant corners, meaning that the phone is protected from falls and tumbles as well as everyday wear and tear. For enhanced grip it also features flexible patterened sides. And it's constructed from an antimicrobial material meaning it'll look fresher for longer -- and free from bugs and other nasties.

A case is pretty much a required purchase if you're using a foldable phone, and this deal means you can keep your Z Flip 3 protected without breaking the bank.