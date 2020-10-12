On big shopping days, like Amazon Prime Day 2020 , it's easy to get caught up in the excitement and buy things that may not have really been a good deal. Now, if it's a product that you actually wanted or needed, and the price was what you could afford, there's really no such thing as a bad deal, but the risks come with impulse purchasing. With millions of deals coming and going, it can be easy to buy something that wasn't actually a good deal. Luckily, we have a few tricks up our sleeve to help you avoid making these bad purchases, so let's dive right in.

Prepare in advance

Having a basic idea of the items you are looking for and a price you're willing to spend on them will definitely help keep you on track. It's easy to miss out on deals because you aren't looking in the right places or because you spent too much time trying to research and see if it's worth buying it. Having a plan of attack before the event starts is an easy way to help you succeed.

If you download the free Amazon Shopping app on your iPhone or Android device, you can actually save deals that you're interested in so that you don't miss out. Having these items marked ahead of time will keep you on track.

Stick to listings shipped by Amazon

Amazon is a huge marketplace, and while most of the items you'll see on Prime Day will be sold and shipped by Amazon, some of them will come from third-party sellers. While most third-party sellers are trustworthy, there could be some that have bad intentions. From recently-launched stores to those without feedback, it can be hard to know exactly what you're getting without a ton of research. Prime Day is not a day you want to be researching sellers and pricing, so it's best to keep it simple.

Items that are sold and shipped by Amazon are always trusted, this means that Amazon handles the whole experience for you and all of the customer service will take place through them. There are other listings that will be sold by third parties, generally the brand, and then shipped by Amazon. On these items, Amazon handles the fulfillment of the item (packing and shipping) and has the items in its warehouse.

Keep it locked to Thrifter

The team over at Thrifter will be covering all of the best deals that come and go during all 36 hours of the event. From direct price drops to coupons, Lightning Deals, and more, if you want one place to go to find all the best deals, this is it. The team will be comparing the discounted prices to regular pricing, vetting sellers, and ensuring that everything that is posted is completely trustworthy.