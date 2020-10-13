As with all Prime Day deals , you'll need a Prime membership if you're hoping to snag this discount. You can start a free 30-day trial to score access to the sale as well as free two-day shipping on your Prime Day orders and more.

In fact, there's still an $11 off on-page coupon from before it went on sale. Not sure if that will disappear soon enough, but if you see it click it and get the ultimate total down to just $148.99!

You don't need some expensive security system to keep an eye on your home. The eufyCam 2C Wireless Home Security System is both affordable and easy to use, and it allows you to use your phone to view your video feeds from anywhere in the world. Today you can pick up the two-camera starter kit on sale at Amazon for only $159.99 thanks to Prime Day. That saves you $60 off its full price of $220 and brings this kit lower than we've ever seen it reach otherwise.

This kit comes with two wireless cameras and the HomeBase 2, which is the base station you need to connect everything together. The cameras provide live streaming and video recording in 1080p HD resolutions. They also use a 135-degree field of view that lets them get a good look at everything in the vicinity. You'll be able to fully see what's going on in or around your home. They also have detailed night vision. You can also score the three-camera kit on sale for $244.99 right now.

These cameras are designed with a powerful battery that will last for up to 180 days on a single charge. Not only do you get to skip the inconvenience and tediousness of setting up wired security, you also don't have to worry about recharging the wireless battery for six months at a time.

You can use your phone to receive smart alerts from your cameras when they detect intruders. The cameras use human detection technology, which helps them distinguish body shapes and facial patterns. You won't get bad alerts that waste your time. You'll know when your camera has spotted a human or a stray cat instead.

The IP67 rating for the cameras means they resist dust, dirt, and water. The number 6 means there's nowhere on the camera for dust to even get in. It is completely protected. The 7 rating means not only are the cameras protected from weather like rain, but you could actually immerse them in water up to one meter in depth and they'd be fine. Very impressive for cameras you're definitely going to want to use outside.