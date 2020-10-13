With Prime Day's later placement this year, we're seeing a bunch of other retailers being sparked into action in order to avoid letting Amazon win this year's fall shopping season. Plenty of retailers have sales this time of year and many are kicking off their Black Friday deals early. You can save big from now until Black Friday on computers, TVs, games, and much more.
Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Microsoft all have sales right now that help you save on items but tech and non-tech. So whether you want an Instant Pot a Chromebook, or anything in between, there's a deal for you.
Bose QuietComfort 35 II | $100 off at Best Buy
While the Bose QC 35 II's aren't the newest headphones, they're still easy to recommend. They provide excellent audio quality, impressive noise-canceling, and good battery life. They've been one of the best headphones on the market for a long time, and they're an even better choice when on sale.
Best Early Black Friday Deals at Walmart
Apple AirPods Pro | $50 off at Walmart
The AirPods Pro are noise-canceling true wireless earbuds that come with a charging case to keep them powered for more than 24 hours. Today's sale at Walmart saves you $50 and brings these headphones to one of their best prices yet, matching Amazon's price.
Samsung 50" 4K UHD Smart TV | $298 at Walmart
This 50-inch 4K TV from Samsung features a 2160p LED panel and bakes smart features right in. It also upscales non-4K content using its UHD Engine. It supports HDR, has a game mode, and optimizes your content's audio with Dolby Digital Plus.
Lenovo Chromebook S330 | $199 at Walmart
You can sit down and enjoy this Chromebook all day, thanks to its 10-hour battery life. The Lenovo Chromebook S3330 is Google Classroom compatible, support for apps from the Google Play Store, and doesn't require any setup.
Instant Pot Duo | $129 at Walmart
You can cook food in a variety of ways with this six-quart Instant Pot Duo. It supports 11 different cooking methods, including pressure cooking and air frying. There are six wet cooking functions and five dry cooking functions to cover all of your cooking needs.
Best Early Black Friday Deals at Target
KitchenAid with 5qt Glass Bowl | $250 at Target
You can mix wet and dry ingredients with this KitchenAid. It supports 10 speeds and comes with a 5-Quart glass bowl, a flex edge beater, a flat beater, and a wire whip. It's powerful enough to knead dough and quick enough for whipping cream.
Beats Studio3 | $199.99 at Target
The Studio3 headphones feature 22 hours of battery life, dual-mode adaptive noise canceling, on-ear controls, and support for taking calls or using Siri. Various colorways are down to this low price at Target while supplies last.
Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve Coffee Maker | $120 at Target
Rather than making an entire pot of coffee, you can brew a single cup, so it's fresh when you pour it in your mug. The device maker can brew five different cups sizes and can make coffee, hot chocolate, tea, or iced drinks with K-Cup pods.
Anker Eufy RoboVac 35C | $170 at Target
You can control this smart vacuum with Alexa or Google Assistant and set boundaries, so it only cleans where you'd like. It can vacuum for up to 100 minutes before needing a charge and supports several cleaning modes to keep your home tidy.
Bose SoundLink Revolve | $120 at Target
Bose sound-quality is unrivaled and you can take the sweet-sounding tunes with you anywhere with this Bluetooth speaker deal which matches the Prime Day deal at Amazon.
Instant Pot Duo 6-quart 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker
This essential kitchen appliance combines seven useful tools into one to make mealtime easier than ever. Right now it's discounted by $20 at Target, and using a RedCard during checkout will help you save even more.
Best Early Black Friday Deals at Best Buy
Bose QuietComfort 35 II | $199 at Best Buy
While the Bose QC 35 II's aren't the newest headphones, they're still easy to recommend. They provide excellent audio quality, impressive noise-canceling, and good battery life. They've been one of the best headphones on the market for a long time, and they're an even better choice when on sale.
Samsung 70-inch 6 Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV | $529.99 at Best Buy
This Samsung 70-inch 6 Series 4K Smart Tizen TV is currently discounted by $220 for two days only at Best Buy! That makes this one of the lowest prices you'll find on a TV this big. Free shipping is included with the purchase.
Macbook Air | $900 at Best Buy
The MacBook Air continues its strong legacy with this latest model. It's thin, light, and has a gorgeous 13.3-inch Retina display. It runs on 10th Gen Intel processors, and there are options for an i3 or i5 depending on how much power you need.
Surface Pro 7 | $599 at Best Buy
Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 is a flexible 2-in-1 PC that you can use it as a laptop or as a tablet. This deal comes with a black Type Cover, which usually has to be bought separately, making it even easier to recommend.
iRobot Roomba 960 | $299.99 at Best Buy
Our favorite robot vacuum, the Roomba 960, has fallen to a new record low price of $299.99. That's around $200 off its regular price and one of the best robot vacuum deals available right now.
Apple Sale Event | Big savings at Best Buy
Save on everything from iPhones to iPads, Apple Watch Series 6, Beats headphones, and even Apple's latest services like Fitness+ and Apple Music at Best Buy.
WD - easystore 12TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive | $175 at Best Buy
What's better than storage? More storage. This hard drive has a 12TB capacity and transfer speeds of up to 5GB/sec. It works with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 and has an auto-backup feature to ensure that you don't lose your files.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE | Up to $200 off at Best Buy
Save up to $200 on the new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G when you pre-order at Best Buy. Plus, get a $70 Samsung credit.
Amazon Kindle Deals | Save up to $112 at Best Buy
Save as much as $112 when you buy two Kindle devices via Best Buy. Deals apply to the Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Kids Edition, and top-of-the-line Kindle Oasis.
Best Early Black Friday Deals at Microsoft
Surface Laptop 3 | $979 at Microsoft
A traditional clamshell laptop, the Surface Laptop 3 brings the build quality and design of Microsoft's Surface lineup to the comfort of your lap. The Surface Laptop 3 comes in either 13.5-inch or 15-inch variants.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate | $1 at Microsoft
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gets you access to over 100 games, including Doom Eternal, Gears 5, and Halo: The Master Chief Collection. You aren't limited to Xbox consoles either, since the subscription gets you access on PCs and supported Android phones through streaming. Note that this deal costs $1 for just the first month then bumps up in price.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Essentials Bundle | $930 at Microsoft
You can save quite a bit when you build this bundle that includes the Samsung Galaxy S20. The bundle includes a variant of the Galaxy S20, a Microsoft 365 family subscription, and a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds. You can also add other accessories for 15 percent off.
Best Early Black Friday Deals at B&H
Apple AirPods with Charging Case | $150 at B&H
Airpods are the best way to connect your iOS and macOS devices. With their battery case, the headphones get over 24 hours of battery life, and they work with Siri to make it easy to control your content.
Sony WH-CH710N Noise-Canceling Headphones | $88 at B&H
These noise-canceling wireless headphones have forward- and backward-facing microphones to cancel out background noise. They feature 30mm drivers and can easily pair with your devices using Bluetooth and NFC.
Samsung Q90T 65-inch 4K TV | $1,898 at B&H
This 65-inch 4K TV from Samsung delivers a crisp and vibrant UHD picture. It supports HDR10, HDR10+, and incorporates Motion Rate 240 technology, enhancing fast-moving images to reduce blur. The TV also has built-in Wi-Fi to connect apps to the web.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.