With Prime Day's later placement this year, we're seeing a bunch of other retailers being sparked into action in order to avoid letting Amazon win this year's fall shopping season. Plenty of retailers have sales this time of year and many are kicking off their Black Friday deals early. You can save big from now until Black Friday on computers, TVs, games, and much more.

Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Microsoft all have sales right now that help you save on items but tech and non-tech. So whether you want an Instant Pot a Chromebook, or anything in between, there's a deal for you.