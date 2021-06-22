There are two parts to building a NAS server. First up is the enclosure itself — we've already highlighted the best Prime Day NAS deals — and once you have that sorted out, you'll need to pick up hard drives to slot into the NAS.

Thankfully, Prime Day has a few decent deals for NAS-focused hard drives, so whether you're buying a NAS for the first time and need storage or are looking to buy additional hard drives to increase the storage of your enclosure, these are the best deals. I have dozens of hard drives from all major manufacturers, and in this post I'm recommending drives that I've used in my own NAS enclosures for at least three years or more. Essentially, these are the best hard drives for NAS enclosures.

There's one point to note here: hard drives that are 6TB or more are still very limited in availability, so you won't find these drives on sale for Prime Day. However, if you're looking for drives between 1TB and 6TB, there are plenty of great deals available right now.