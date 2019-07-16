It's Amazon Prime Day, which means nearly everything sold on the commercial giant's website has a significantly reduced price for a limited time. This includes mesh routers, which can be used to give more complete Wi-Fi coverage for your home. Here are some of our favorite Prime Day deals for these nifty tools.

Top Prime Day picks

All of these mesh routers are great, and each one has something valuable to offer to the consumer. However, I think that overall, the MeshForce 3-Pack is the best mesh router setup on sale for Prime Day. It may not have the best price, internet speed, or coverage zone, but it still scores highly in all of those areas, making it a perfect choice if you don't need anything specialized. For most people, the MeshForce 3-Pack will offer the most value.

People who need a super strong internet connection should go with the eero Pro 3-Pack, as it offers incredibly high speeds across up to 4,500 square foot homes, which is likely enough coverage space for most people. However, if your home is larger than this, the Orbi Whole Home System or the Orbi Home Wi-Fi System will suit you best, as Orbi's setups can cover anywhere between 6,000 and 8,000 square feet depending on which of the bundles you choose.

