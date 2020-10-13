The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet is down to $59.99 on Amazon for Prime Day. This is a huge discount for the tablet that normally goes for $100 and matches the lowest price we've ever seen.
If you're looking for a tablet for yourself instead of your kids, you can also save on the Fire HD 10. It's down to $79.99 from a street price of $150. That's an all-new low price for the Fire HD 10 and one of the best deals ever.
These are Prime Day deals, and you are going to need to be a Prime member to get them. Sign up for the free trial to get the full benefits if you aren't a member already.
Savings for the children
Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet
The Kids Edition Fire tablets come in sturdy, colorful cases with a two-year worry-free guarantee that Amazon will send you a replacement if one breaks, no matter what happens to it. This is a match for its best price ever.
$59.99
$100 $40 off
You'll also get a full year of FreeTime Unlimited, now called Amazon Kids+, for free, which is a subscription that normally costs $2.99 a month and will renew for that price every month after the first year. Amazon Kids+ gives you access to 1,000 Audible books, songs, games, and skills for kids. Your children will be able to talk to Alexa, ask her questions, check the weather, set alarms, and more. You will be able to set daily time limits, review activity, filter out songs, and more.
And the great thing about the kid version of this tablet is that it comes with a two-year worry-free guarantee. If your kids get a little too rough and break it, Amazon will replace it for free.
The Fire 7 tablet has 16GB of internal storage, but it also supports microSD cards up to 512GB so you can download more videos and games for your kids.
