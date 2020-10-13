The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet is down to $59.99 on Amazon for Prime Day. This is a huge discount for the tablet that normally goes for $100 and matches the lowest price we've ever seen.

If you're looking for a tablet for yourself instead of your kids, you can also save on the Fire HD 10. It's down to $79.99 from a street price of $150. That's an all-new low price for the Fire HD 10 and one of the best deals ever.

These are Prime Day deals, and you are going to need to be a Prime member to get them. Sign up for the free trial to get the full benefits if you aren't a member already.