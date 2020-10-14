The Echo Studio represents Amazon's drive to push Alexa into a more premium-sounding smart speaker, and the company has succeeded in spades. It features five speakers capable of producing deep bass, dynamic mid-range, and pleasing highs. With Dolby Atmos and 3D, HD sound processing, any music that you stream on, it is going to sound fantastic.

The Echo Studio is about providing the best sound possible. It can do so on its own — or you can pair it with another Echo Studio and Echo Sub for a great Fire TV surround-sound experience.

If you love living in the Amazon ecosystem, and Alexa is practically a family member, then you'll definitely want to pick up an Echo Studio for your home. This is bar-none the best-sounding Echo smart speaker ever, and can dynamically fill a room with rich, full sound.

Amazon particularly likes to tout how the Echo Studio can get the most out of Hi-Fi, HD quality audio, the kind you can experience with an Amazon Music HD subscription. Like the Apple HomePod or Sonos One, the Echo Studio can adapt to fill the space of any room, automatically sensing your space's acoustics to optimize the sound experience.

According to AC's own Daniel Bader:

The Echo Studio sounds better than I expected and outperforms speakers considerably more expensive.

Prime Day is over at the end of the day, so don't miss this opportunity to purchase the best-sounding Alexa smart speaker at its best price ever!