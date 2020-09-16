For those in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will launch on November 12. For the rest of the world it will launch on November 19, 2020.

Sony has finally revealed the price and release date of the PS5 . This comes shortly after Microsoft forced its hand by confirming the Xbox Series S at $299 and Xbox Series X at $499, both to release on November 10. While we already knew about much of the PS5's specifications, some of the biggest unknowns were how much it would cost and when we could preorder it. Wait no longer because it should available for preorder at select retailers very soon. It is set to launch on November 12 at $499. The PS5 Digital Edition will launch on the same day for $399.

Sony's PS5 will be available for preorder tomorrow ahead of its release in the coming months. Get ready for backward compatibility, ray-tracing, 3D audio, new PSVR experiences, and a host of exclusives ready to push boundaries once again. Regardless of teraflops and which console is more powerful in that regard, next-gen is sure to be an exciting one.

For Microsoft fans out there, you can preorder the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S starting on September 22. Considering the specs of the Xbox Series X that we learned in March, this seemed like a probable price point. PlayStation recently set up a PS5 preorder registration page on its website where existing customers could sign up for a chance to be one of the first to preorder a PS5 from Sony. All the company asked was that you submit your current PSN ID. For those selected, PS5 preorders will be limited to one per PSN ID.

Along with the consoles, Sony will be selling the DualSense controller, a DualSense charging station, PULSE 3D wireless headset, HD camera, and media remote. These accessories are expected to launch alongside the PS5.

Sony previously announced that Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a Demon's Souls Remake, Horizon Forbidden West, Deathloop, Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and more would be coming to the PS5. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is expected to be a launch title for the system as it is releasing this holiday.

There were concerns that COVID-19 could delay console or cause shortages, so it's best to preorder the PS5 soon as possible. Though Sony looks to be gearing up for a holiday 2020 launch still, anything could change between now and the end of the year.