I've spent the last few days reviewing the Pixel 5, and as good as that phone is, it's also made me appreciate what a good deal the Pixel 4a happens to be. At $349, Google's 2020 budget device is about as good a phone as you're going to get in that price range — and one of the best phones at any price range.

The Pixel 4a is one of Google's best phones, and a total bargain at $349 — even if it's not on sale.

There's just something about the size of the Pixel 4a that makes it inviting. The 5.8-inch display goes practically edge-to-edge, and the small selfie cutout means you get almost the entire screen to work with. Inside, a Snapdragon 730 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage keeps things chugging along nicely, and of course you have Google's legendary Pixel camera.

In fact, this is easily the best camera on a phone under $400 — yes, that includes the iPhone SE — and rivals most phones three times its price. Plus, Google's promised three years of updates and a host of new features. If you've been waiting until the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 to come out to decide whether to buy the Pixel 4a, don't worry about it — the 4a will get almost all of the major new features of those newer phones.

Don't believe me? Check out our Pixel 4a review for more. There's a reason we called it "the perfect phone for 2020." It might not be on sale this Prime Day, but it doesn't need to be.