Prime Day has deals for everything inside and outside of your home, but what about on the road? From car chargers to cleaners and cables, these are the automotive accessories your faithful ride deserves — nay, demands — this Prime Day.
Best for less: iOttie Easy One Touch 4 CD Slot Car Mount Phone Holder
Fewer cars these days have CD slots in them, but if yours does, this is one of the best deals we've seen on an iOttie car mount in, well, ever. iOttie's spring-loaded mount is easy to use and lasts for years without putting undue strain on the CD player slot.
Magnetic magic: AUKEY Air Vent Magnetic Car Phone Mount
I love magnetic mounts. They're a literal snap to use since you just hold your phone up to the mount and the magnetic plate sticks to the magnets inside this hockey puck of a mount. And since it's on your air vents, it can help keep the phone cool in the summer.
MOAR POWER: Maxboost 63W Universal Car Charger
This charger has a large footprint and even larger capacity. The USB-C port here can charge at 45W — top speed for most Chromebooks and a good rate for Macbooks, too — and the USB-A port is Qualcomm QC 3.0.
Best travel charging cable: Anker Powerline+ USB C to USB C Cable
This is the USB-C cable I carry most often out in the world, a highly trusted brand that's durable, dependable, and comes with a magnetic and velcro carrying case for easy stowing when you don't need the cable flopping around your dashboard.
PD + QC + OK: Meagoes Rapid USB PD Car Charger
We've finally hit the point where Power Delivery car chargers are becoming mainstream, and this 18W charger from Meagoes is a good compact size while still being easy to see and easy to use. The USB-A port also offers QC 3.0 for older phones.
Keep it clean: Febreze Car Air Freshener
Keeping that new car smell going is next to impossible, but Febreeze is here to help you get rid of some of the funk your ride accumulates over time. This multi-pack lasts a while, and the two scents allow you to mix things up.
Go hands-free: TaoTronics Bluetooth Car Kit
Your car might not be able to add Android Auto or Apple CarPlay without getting a new radio, but so long as your radio has an AUX port, you can at least get Bluetooth on it with this handy kit, which comes with air-vent mounted media and hands-free controls.
For screens and dashes: Slymeay Car Wash Mitt
I keep one of these in my center console at all times, so that I can wipe down my touchscreen and my dashboard so that it stays shiny and pretty and the touchscreen doesn't start getting any build-up on it. You could use them for car washes, but I prefer using them as dusters.
Goodbye engine light: AUTOPHIX 3210 Bluetooth OBD2 Enhanced Car Diagnostic Scanner
Deal with that check engine light without shelling out $100 — or check sensors and metrics on a car with a dashboard that may be starting to lie to you — with this OBD2 scanner that you can leave in and then check with your phone over Bluetooth.
Short for Android Auto: JXMOX USB Type C Cable Braided Fast Charge Cord (3-Pack)
Since you need USB-C to USB-A for Android Auto, you should keep a couple of spares on hand, and I like short cables over longer cables for Android Auto because the longer it is, the more likely it is to break and the more likely you are to try and use your phone while driving.
For today, tomorrow, and years to come, the Maxboost Charger with its insane 45W Power Delivery speeds will keep all your tech big and small charged in the car, and the iOttie CD Slot mount is the lowest price we've seen a good while. There are tons more auto accessories to be had during Prime Day, and we'll keep this roundup updated as we find them.
