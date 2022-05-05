This OnePlus deal could make the perfect last-minute Mother's Day gift

If you're looking for a last-minute mother's day deal, why not combine it with a little gift for yourself? OnePlus is currently offering several gift bundles that could help you save big on smartphones, watches, and wireless earbuds if you buy them together. It's the kind of mother's day sale that keeps on giving, and a great choice for all of the tech-savvy moms in your life.

The sale includes product combos like the "Perfect Day Bundle", which gives you half off a pair of Buds Pro wireless earbuds when you buy a OnePlus 10 Pro, and the affordable "Melody Bundle", which drops $100 off the total price when you pick up a OnePlus Watch alongside a pair of OnePlus Buds Z2.

We'll share information on the best bundle deals below. Most of these bundle offers will expire next Friday, May 13th, so you have a little more time than usual if you're shopping for a mother's day gift. If you're unfamiliar with the Chinese company OnePlus, do a little homework with our list of the best OnePlus phones or read our recent review of the OnePlus Pro 10, a gorgeous smartphone that boasts one of the "best designs of 2022".

Best OnePlus gift bundles

OnePlus Eternity Bundle: $308.99 $209.99 Assuming you don't need a new smartphone, the Eternity Bundle offers the best bang for your buck if you're shopping for last-minute Mother's Day gifts. The offer takes $99 off the purchase of a OnePlus Watch when you bundle it with a pair of Buds Pro earbuds. Give them both to mom or keep one of the accessories for yourself. Either way, you won't be sorry.

OnePlus Good Will Bundle: $998.99 $948.99 This Mother's Day gift bundle hooks you up with 50% off a pair of Buds Z2 wireless earbuds when you buy the 10 Pro, an instant saving of $50 and a great deal if you need a gift for mom and a new smartphone. The Buds Z2 earbuds feature a durable design with great noise cancellation, plus they pair perfectly with OnePlus phones.

OnePlus Timeless Bundle: $1,058 $978.50 The aptly named Timeless Bundle gives you half off the OnePlus Watch when you pick up the 10 Pro. That's close to $80 right back in your pocket, plus you get an elegantly-designed smartwatch with excellent battery life that mom is sure to love.

Not sold on these OnePlus deals? Fear not, you can find great offers year-round through our roundups of the best S22 deals and best Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro deals.