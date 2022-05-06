This Mother's Day deal from Visible gives you a free Bang & Olufsen speaker

When we're trying to track down the best Mother's Day deals, nothing piques our interest quite like the word "free". We're even more intrigued when that word comes before "wireless speakers", particularly if the speakers are designed by the high-end audio manufacturer Bang & Olufsen and paired with a free $150 gift card. This deal of the day comes from Visible, an affordable prepaid wireless carrier that offers Unlimited data with coverage on Verizon's network.

The offer is the latest in a long line of great Mother's Day sales that have crossed our desks this year, and it's particularly noteworthy since you're receiving a total cash value of $400. All you need to do is transfer your number to Visible's wireless service and activate an eligible device, and the company will email you a promo code that can be redeemed for a free Bang & Olufsen speaker after three months of payments. To make the deal even sweeter, Visible will also send you a free $150 e-gift card after meeting those requirements.

Eligible devices include the Google Pixel 6 Pro and the entire Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup, and the B&O speaker in question is durable, fully waterproof, and will last up to 18 hours on a single charge. That's a deal that almost any mom would love. Keep reading for a link to the promotion, and if you're interested in learning more about Visible wireless, check out our deep dive into Visible vs. Mint Mobile to see how the service performs against other prepaid carriers.

Visible deal of the day

Get a FREE Bang & Olufsen speaker and $150 gift card at Visible If you're looking for a last-minute Mother's Day gift, this deal from Visible Wireless gets you a free B&O wireless speaker (up to $250 value) and a $150 gift card when you switch to the carrier and purchase a new phone. Eligible devices include the Google Pixel 6 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the high-end speaker is fully waterproof with rich, immersive sound.

If you're looking for more deals on phones and wireless carriers, take a quick look at our round up of the best S22 deals and best Verizon deals for more savings that you can enjoy right now.