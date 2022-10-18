The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is currently cheaper than it's ever been at Amazon

Since it first hit store shelves last August, we've seen quite a few Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals come down the pipeline. One type of deal that's been fairly elusive, however, is a good old-fashioned straight discount. Amazon is currently changing that fact by slashing nearly $150 off (opens in new tab) the 128GB version of the unlocked foldable and $190 off the 256GB version, making both phones cheaper than they've ever been through the retailer.

Because the Galaxy Z Flip 4 typically retails for around $999.99 for the 128GB version, you're looking at a 15% discount, which is a pretty big deal when you consider that there are no eligibility requirements whatsoever. Simply add the device to your cart and the savings are yours. You can also grab the 256GB version instead for $869.99 (usually $1,059.99), which is a whopping 18% discount! The only catch is that the discounts are only available when you buy the black Graphite variety of the phone.

Regardless, these price cuts make for some of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals that we've ever seen, and they present a unique opportunity for anyone who has been waiting for the right time to pick up the best foldable phone that money can buy. Just like its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 boasts a sophisticated foldable construction with a gorgeous AMOLED display, but it also adds next-gen specs such as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor for lightning-fast performance and a flagship-quality camera. And that's just the tip of the iceberg. It's likely that the upcoming holiday season will come with more Z Flip 4 deals in tow, but why risk it? Keep reading for links to this historic Amazon deal.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal of the day

As we mentioned above, this Amazon deal is only available when you buy the Graphite variety of the phone. Luckily, you can still express yourself (and protect your new device) with one of the best Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases.