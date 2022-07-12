Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE is finally the right price on Prime Day

While there are many different kinds of smartphones to consider, few are as feature-packed and elegantly designed as a Samsung smartphone. That's part of what makes this Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Prime Day deal so darn good! You'll be getting Samsung's best-value flagship smartphone for 30% off (opens in new tab), which comes to a total of $210 in savings.

That puts the Galaxy S21 FE (opens in new tab) at just the right price for once in its entire life: under $500. For that price, you'll be getting a flagship-grade processor that can run any mobile game you want, a gorgeous AMOLED display, three flagship-grade cameras on the back, and a list of software features a mile long.

Plus, Samsung now supports its phones for four years, meaning you'll be seeing plenty of software updates. That means this phone might have launched with Android 12 but it will be updated all the way to Android 16 when it launches several years from now. It's hard to argue with support like that!

Normally, this price would only be available on a Galaxy A-series phone - that's Samsung's more budget-friendly line of smartphones - but Prime Day flips the script on what to expect. If you want to save even more money and don't quite need flagship speed, Samsung's Galaxy A53 Prime Day deal (opens in new tab) is $125 off the regular price right now.

This one will make you a true fan

When you pick the Galaxy S21 FE from Amazon this Prime Day, you can choose from Graphite, Lavender, Olive, or White colorways. Every Galaxy S21 FE ships in a sleek polycarbonate unibody that feels great to hold but, if you want a little protection on that investment, it's never a bad idea to get a great Galaxy S21 FE case (opens in new tab) to keep it looking shiny and new for the years you're going to own it.

Even if you already own a Galaxy S20 FE — that's, of course, the previous year's release — upgrading to the Galaxy S21 FE makes a lot of sense. It's got a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display, which is a huge improvement over the S20 FE's choppy-feeling 60Hz display. That means even text messaging will feel faster and more fluid, not to mention gaming and everything else you do on a daily basis.

Those cameras, too, are a huge upgrade from the Galaxy S20 FE. They match toe-to-toe with the Galaxy S21's cameras — even down to the 3x telephoto camera on the back — and record crisp 4K video from all three lenses.

Putting together your shopping list for Prime Day? Take a look at our guides to the best Prime Day phone deals (opens in new tab) and best Prime Day smartwatch deals (opens in new tab) so you know you're getting the best possible deal.