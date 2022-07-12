Samsung's Galaxy A53 gets a huge 28% discount for Prime Day — don't miss out

Samsung is doing all the right things in the mid-range category, and this is illustrated by the Galaxy A53. The phone has decent hardware, good cameras, and a smooth 120Hz AMOLED screen. And right now, you can get the Galaxy A53 for just $325 (opens in new tab), a full $125 off its launch price of $450. That is a 28% discount on what is arguably one of the best mid-range phones of 2022.

We don't usually see such a big discount on Samsung's latest phones, and that's what makes this Galaxy A53 deal all the more interesting. I reviewed the Galaxy A53 earlier this year, and while Samsung didn't change too much on the hardware front from last year, it didn't need to — you're getting a solid hardware package here, and the best part is that it will get more software updates than any other Android phone.

(opens in new tab) Galaxy A53: $450 (opens in new tab) $325 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Galaxy A53 has everything you need in a mid-range phone. The hardware is more than decent enough for demanding tasks, the cameras take good photos in any lighting condition, the battery easily lasts over a day, and you get a smooth 120Hz AMOLED screen that makes a real difference in day-to-day use. The biggest differentiator is the software updates; the Galaxy A53 will get four guaranteed Android OS updates, so it will pick up the Android 16 update once it is available in 2026.

The Galaxy A53 isn't the fastest mid-range phone of the year, but when seen as an overall package, it just gives you more for your money. There's something to be said for Samsung's software efforts as well; One UI 4 is polished and has a modern user interface with the latest Android 12 additions, and ads aren't as big an issue as last year.

If you want a new phone and don't want to spend too much money, the Galaxy A53 is the obvious choice right now. Still undecided? Take a look at our Prime Day phone deals to see other phones currently on sale.