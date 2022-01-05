Best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cases Android Central 2022
The Galaxy S21 FE may be fashionably late to the party thanks to supply issues and all this nonsense (waves dismissively at 2021), but it's here at last with a small price cut and a larger screen. Whether you're picking one up from Samsung or your carrier, your new phone deserves the best protection at the best price, which is why we've rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases for you to choose from, whatever your style or budget.
- Vibrant grip: Caseology Nano Pop
- Ready to work: Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Series
- No more glare: Ringke Fusion
- The eternal favorite: Spigen Rugged Armor
- Hold more comfortably: Samsung Clear Slim Strap Cover
- Great feel, understated look: Caseology Vault
- Bold and muted colors: CaseBorne ArmadilloTek S Series
- Foam party: Spigen Tough Armor
- Dark horse competitor: Ringke Onyx
- Dust cover: OtterBox Commuter Series
- Show off that color: Spigen Liquid Crystal Series
- Unique look: Caseology Parallax
Vibrant grip: Caseology Nano PopStaff pick
This case has the perfect blend of compact yet cushioned, flashy yet functional. Caseology's Nano Pop Series offers robust protection around the S21 FE's sweet, sweet cameras while staying slim and stylish.
Ready to work: Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Series
This mil-spec rugged case uses its size to hold a wide, stable kickstand that works in both portrait and landscape mode. The built-in screen protector has a special circle of adhesive to ensure you still get crystal clear fingerprint scans to unlock your phone.
No more glare: Ringke Fusion
Clear cases are normally shiny and crystal clear and absolutely smudge-prone, and Ringke understands how that's not exactly glamorous for your Galaxy S21, so it offers a matte clear case to avoid the glare and obvious grime.
The eternal favorite: Spigen Rugged Armor
While Spigen debuts new designs every few years, the classic Rugged Armor remains one of the most popular cases on the market a decade on. The accents extending from the camera module add grip while carbon fiber is still kicking around at the bottom.
Hold more comfortably: Samsung Clear Slim Strap Cover
This unique first-party case comes with two detachable straps, one exactly matching the translucent case and the other an accent to provide a little more vibrance. The strap allows you to more securely hold your phone while reaching for the far edge or taking a selfie.
Great feel, understated look: Caseology Vault
Available in Matte Black and a soft Sage Green, the Vault feels absolutely wonderful in the hand, grippy and velvety without any bulk at all. The Vault is a solid case for those seeking slim, understated protection.
Bold and muted colors: CaseBorne ArmadilloTek S Series
This rugged clear case eschews the clear bumpers that look terrible on the edges and corners for colored bumpers that pop metallically against your S21 FE's colorway or subtly complement it with matte hues.
Foam party: Spigen Tough Armor
Once a dual-layer case, the Spigen Tough Armor now conceals a foam lining for higher, more robust drop protection. The kickstand snapped flush on the hard outer shell also lets you easily binge YouTube in the break room and beyond.
Dark horse competitor: Ringke Onyx
The Ringke Onyx may not be as well known as the Spigen Rugged Armor or Caseology Vault, but its hues perfectly complement the Galaxy S21 FE's Lavender, Olive, and Graphite colorways, adding grip and an anchor point for straps or phone charms.
Dust cover: OtterBox Commuter Series
Most cases with silicone plugs to keep dust, dirt, water, snow, and sand out your USB-C port are usually tanks, but the Commuter gives us that protection while still staying a decently compact size. The rubber along the back also keeps it from sliding off anything.
Show off that color: Spigen Liquid Crystal Series
Samsung brought us some unique colorways with the Galaxy S21 FE and that not-quite-faded Army green and a much prettier Lavendar, and the Liquid Crystal shows it off perfectly. to hide smudges and scuffs, grab the Glitter variant!
Unique look: Caseology Parallax
The 3D design across the back of this hybrid case is as distinct as it is divisive; you'll either love it or hate it. If you're a PopSocket user, never fear: the texture here is shallow enough that you can still use phone grips.
The best Galaxy S21 FE cases balance style and protection
The popularity of the Galaxy S20 FE helped spur the availability of top-tier cases for its successor, meaning that we won't have to wait for the good stuff the way other phone series might. Name brand options from Supcase, Caseology, Ringke, and more mean we can protect our new phones in style on Day One.
I'm ecstatic to see the Caseology Nano Pop come to the S21 FE, as the case only came to about five Samsung models in 2021. The Light Violet colorway is what I rocked on my Lavender S21 and the S21 FE is going to look even better with it thanks to the better-matched camera modules. The Blueberry Navy with yellow accents resonates with hundreds of sports teams (better luck next year, Michigan), but the Light Violet is perfection with the S21 FE.
If you're wanting to bulk up your protection a little, Supcase and OtterBox both have ruggedly handsome options, though Supcase gives you more for less with the UB Pro's kickstand and silicone dust flap, which I highly recommend buying if you do yard work, shop work, or any amount of work in messy environs. Cover your USB-C port, use a wonderful wireless charger, and avoid the annoyance or agony of sawdust or splinters screwing up your only port.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Get started on your Pixel 6 journey with one of these cases
The Google Pixel 6 brought colorful style to the flagship party and a thick camera bump. Given how important the cameras on the Google Pixel 6 are, the best Pixel 6 cases blend grip, protection, and style into one complete package. Here are some of the best Pixel 6 cases to protect your new phone!
Refurbished phones give you great experiences and save you cash
Flagship phones are great. Paying full price for them isn’t. Refurbished phones let you get a flagship device for a fraction of the cost — and these are a few of our favorites.
These are the very best hard drives for your NAS enclosure
One of the main considerations when buying a hard drive for your NAS is long-term reliability. Drives in a NAS enclosure run 24/7, and as such, they need to deliver the same level of performance after several months and years. These are the best long-lasting hard drives for your Synology NAS.