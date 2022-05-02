Samsung sale alert: You could save over $200 with the sustainable fashion bundle

Earth Day is over, but that doesn't mean that the eco-friendly Samsung sales and sustainable initiatives have to stop. On the contrary, we should be prioritizing sustainable shopping and eco-friendly behaviors every day of the year. In keeping with the spirit of this idea, Samsung is offering a new bundle that could help the planet and save you a load of cash, particularly if you're looking to upgrade devices anyway.

First, head to Samsung's Certified Renewed Store and pick out a refurbished Samsung Galaxy S21. Choosing a renewed device is more eco-friendly than shopping new, and all of Samsung's refurbished phones come complete with a standard warranty and 100% genuine parts. Once a smartphone is selected and you continue to your cart, you'll see options for add-ons. Select the Sustainable Fashion Bundle and you'll be able to pick out a Galaxy Watch 4, an eco-friendly phone case, and a watch band to accompany your new device. These two accessories are designed by fashion vlogger Sean Wotherspoon, and they're both biodegradable and constructed from 100% recycled materials.

Once the two devices and accompanying accessories are in your cart, you'll instantly see that $224.97 has been taken off your purchase. That's a 64% discount on those accessories, and it's a quick way to look both stylish and eco-conscious when you step out with your new look.

Samsung deal of the day

Sustainable Fashion Bundle: Save $225 when you buy a refurbished S21, Galaxy Watch 4, and accessories This bundle deal comes with a newly refurbished Galaxy S21 from Samsung's Certified Renewed Store, a Galaxy Watch 4, and an accompanying watch band and phone case created by eco-friendly designer Sean Wotherspoon. Just add a refurbished S21 to your cart to gain access to the bundle add-on, choose your look, and you'll instantly receive $225 off upon checkout.

If you missed this limited time offer, check out our roundup of the best sustainable and repairable phones to learn how other mobile tech companies are adjusting their approaches to help the environment.