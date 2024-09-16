Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs. OPPO Find N3 Flip

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 $899.99 at Samsung $1,069.99 at Amazon $1,090 at Mint Mobile Master of the flip The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is one of the best flip phones you can buy right now. Not only does it come with the most powerful Snapdragon chip of 2024, but it has tons of fun and useful AI features to translate, transcribe, and transform your mobile experience. For Matte glass and aluminum looks great

Large cover screen with access to apps

All-day battery life

Wireless charging

7 years of updates

Tons of fun AI features Against Wired charging is pretty slow

Sharp edges can hurt

Only two rear cameras

Expensive OPPO Find N3 Flip Check Amazon The style master If you want a flip phone that will turn heads and make a statement, look no further than the Find N3 Flip. This stylish flip phone also has plenty of power under the hood, thanks to the MediaTek chip underneath, and is one of the few flip phones with a triple camera system for gorgeous photos and portraits. For Impressive camera system

Sleep hardware

All-day battery life

Crease nearly non-existent

Alert slider

Great performance Against Fewer software updates

Lacking in dedicated AI features

Software isn't for everyone

No wireless charging

Already a year old

Cover screen apps are limited

Samsung has been in the foldable game for a minute, but OPPO has tried its hand with a few foldables, including the rather impressive Find N3 Flip. It may be some time before we get a successor, so for now, we get to pit the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 against the OPPO Find N3 Flip.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the newer phone, sporting the latest chip and specs. However, the phone is still just catching up to the OPPO Find N3 Flip in some aspects as Samsung upgrades the RAM and camera system. OPPO's flip phone may be older, but it holds its own very well and should be enough to hold fans over until an eventual successor launches.

So how do these phones stack up against each other? If you're in a market that sells OPPO phones, then this Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs. OPPO Find N3 Flip comparison should prove helpful.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs. OPPO Find N3 Flip: Design and displays

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The designs of these phones could not be any more different. While the Galaxy Z Flip 6 adopts a very flat and angular design with frosted glass and a matte frame, the OPPO Find N3 Flip is quite curvy and glossy, with a shiny frame. At first sight, OPPO's flip phone looks much more premium, and even though I'm not a big fan of glossy finishes (the phone is a fingerprint magnet), it works quite well here.

The curved glass panels make the phone quite comfortable to hold compared to the Z Flip 6, which can get quite uncomfortable due to the sharp edges. There's also something quite unique about the circular camera housing, as most flip phones opt for individually protruding sensors. This is likely so that the three sensors would take up less space on the cover panel. The Z Flip 6 also has a nice aesthetic, with the black cover panel blending into the external display when turned off and the two camera sensors contrasting with the color of the phone.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

At 189g, the OPPO Find N3 Flip is noticeably heavier than the Z Flip and a bit wider and thicker. That's likely to fit the larger battery and extra camera sensor, although it doesn't make the phone uncomfortable to hold. I actually like that the phone is a bit wider, as it makes for a slightly better display aspect ratio.

As far as the internal displays are concerned, both are full HD+ 120Hz OLED panels with similar pixel density. The Find N3 Flip is slightly larger at 6.8 inches, but the Z Flip 6 is much brighter by 1,000 nits, giving it the edge in outdoor viewing. Both also have very minimal creases, but the Find N3 Flip is almost nonexistent.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Z Flip 6 has a larger cover screen in a somewhat square shape, making app use feel a little condensed. That said, compared to the more natural vertical orientation of the OPPO Find N3 Flip's cover screen, the Z Flip has a brighter display and higher pixel density.

Samsung also has the upper hand when it comes to durability. While the Find N3 Flip's hinge is tested to withstand many more folds (1 million vs. 200,000), the Z Flip 6 has a more robust water and dust resistance rating, meaning you don't have to worry much about getting it wet or dirty. The Find N3 Flip only has a mild water resistance rating, which protects it from rain and splashes.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs. OPPO Find N3 Flip: Hardware & specs

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Being the newer phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes with the latest chipset. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 performs extremely well, especially when paired with 12GB of RAM, which is great for multitasking and on-device AI. By comparison, the OPPO Find N3 Flip uses a slightly older MediaTek Dimensity 9200 that also performs well. Despite being a bit older, the phone also has 12GB of RAM, meaning apps are managed well, and you should not notice any lagging or performance issues.

Both phones also come with 256GB or 512GB of non-expandable UFS 4.0 storage.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 OPPO Find N3 Flip Display 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x, LTPO (1-120Hz), 2640 x 1080 resolution, 22:9 aspect ratio, 2600 nits 6.8-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, 2520 x 1080, 1600 nits (peak), HDR10+ Cover display 3.4-inch AMOLED, 60Hz, 720 x 748, 306 ppi 3.26-inch AMOLED,, 60Hz, 720 x 382, 900 nits (peak), Gorilla Glass Victus Operating System Android 14 (One UI 6.1.1) ColorOS 13.2 (Android 13), upgradable to Android 14 Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy MediaTek Dimensity 9200 RAM 12GB 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB Rear Camera 1 50MP wide, f1.8, 1.0μm, Dual Pixel AF, OIS, 85˚ 50MP wide, f/1.8, PDAF Rear Camera 2 12MP ultrawide, f2.2, 123˚ 48MP ultrawide, f/2.2, 112˚ Rear Camera 3 ❌ 32MP telephoto, f/2.0, 2x zoom Front-facing Camera 10MP wide, f2.2 32MP f/2.4 Battery 4,000mAh 4,300mAh Charging 25W wired charging, 15W fast wireless charging 2.0, 4.5W reverse wireless charging 44W fast charging Weight 187g 198g Dimensions (folded) 71.9 x 85.1 x 14.9mm 75.78mm x 85.54mm x 16.45mm Dimensions (unfolded) 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm 75.78mm x 166.2mm x 7.79mm Protection IP48 IPX4 Colors Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, Mint Cream Gold, Misty Pink, Sleek Black Samsung.com exclusive colors Crafted Black, White, Peach ❌

Both phones support Dolby Atmos, and the Find N3 has spatial audio. As far as sound quality, both have deep bass and plenty of depth. The Find N3 Flip sounds much clearer by comparison when playing the same songs, while the Z Flip 6 can sound a bit distorted at times. Haptics feels great on both devices.

When it comes to battery life, either phone will likely not disappoint. The Z Flip 6 has a 4,000mAh capacity, while OPPO bests it by 300mAh. Both phones offer all-day battery life, so you won't have to worry about battery anxiety if you decide to go out later in the day.

The biggest difference, however, is in charging. The OPPO Find N3 Flip has faster 44W charging, taking less than half an hour to reach 50%. It's a bit faster than the Z Flip 6's 25W charging, especially when filling up from 0% to full, but the Z Flip 6 also has the option to charge wirelessly, something OPPO is missing.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs. OPPO Find N3 Flip: Cameras

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Both phones take different approaches to the camera systems, but the result is pleasing either way you look at it. I'm often quite pleased with the color reproduction of both, although the Find N3 Flip will produce much softer images than the Galaxy, often with more contrast, depending on the scene. Both also have great zoom quality and low-light images, although Samsung will generally try to pull more light into an image.

One area in which Find N3 Flip excels is portrait images, thanks to the dedicated lens. Bokeh looks extremely natural, even when taking images of pets. The Z Flip 6 does well in this regard, but it doesn't look as natural.

The Galaxy includes a new Auto Camcorder mode that takes full advantage of the flip phone form factor. It changes the camera UI when the phone is folded 90 degrees so you can have a more camcorder-like experience.

Meanwhile, the Find N3 Flip also has the X-Pan mode, which gives images a cinematic look. It's quite an impressive feature that emulates the traditional way photos were developed by turning it into a negative first before it's fully rendered.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Both phones support 4K video recording, but the OPPO maxes out at 30fps while the Z Flip 6 gets 60fps for smoother video. You also get pro camera controls with both devices, but the Galaxy takes it further with extra customization from apps and software like Camera Assistant and Expert RAW.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs. OPPO Find N3 Flip: Software & cover screen

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 launched with One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14. Samsung has been playing up its AI features as part of both Galaxy AI and Google's Gemini. As such, you get features like Portrait Studio and Sketch to Image, which generate fun and interesting images. There's also live translation features when texting or calling, live transcriptions, and tons of additional AI features.

Samsung is also the only other OEM to have access to certain Google features like Circle to Search, although we expect this won't be the case for much longer.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The OPPO Find N3 Flip launched with Android 13 but has since been updated to Android 14. That said, there's not much difference between the two, although OPPO has added a generative AI feature similar to Magic Eraser that lets you remove objects from photos. It works pretty well, although a closer look will reveal imperfections in the edits. That said, Object Eraser isn't perfect, especially when compared to Magic Eraser.

On both phones, you still have access to the Gemini app and editing features in Google Photos, such as Magic Editor.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The cover screen experience is a bit different between these two phones, as OPPO opts for a more natural vertical app view while Samsung generally tries to focus on panels, which are essentially widgets for glanceable information.

While I like that OPPO tried to go for the app-focused approach, it's quite limited since it only supports a handful of apps. Still, there are more apps than you'll get compared to Samsung if you just access them via the Labs setting, but the lack of panels or widgets means the experience is much less robust than Samsung's. That said, you can access and use most apps from your Galaxy Z Flip 6 cover screen if you want; you just need to download the Good Lock app. The experience isn't perfect since app UIs are fairly cramped, but apps are a bit easier to navigate than on the OPPO phone, where the UI is significantly minimized.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Software support is great on both devices, but Samsung takes the cake with seven years of OS upgrades and software updates. OPPO promises four years of OS upgrades and five years of security patches, which isn't anything to sneeze at. Unfortunately, one year/upgrade has already been spent, while the Z Flip 6 still has its full seven years.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs. OPPO Find N3 Flip: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

If you're in a region where the OPPO Find N3 Flip is sold, I don't think you'd be disappointed in this phone at all. It has good camera quality, a sleek, durable design, and pretty solid specs. You may be underwhelmed by the software experience, as it's not as robust as Samsung's with all the new AI features, but if you want a good camera and a phone that will last all day, this will work great, especially if you don't mind ColorOS.

That said, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the better of the two, thanks to the newer chipset and heavy focus on new AI features. They're quite useful and make using the phone very fun, plus the camera upgrades are nice. Unfortunately, the phone costs a bit more, so you'll have to pay for the privilege of using all these new generative AI features. However, with seven years of support, you'll likely be able to get your money's worth.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 $899.99 at Samsung $1,069.99 at Amazon $1,090 at Mint Mobile The Flip, refined The most powerful flip phone on the market, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 may not look much different from its predecessors, but it comes with some notable hardware and software upgrades that help set it apart from its competitors.