Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 waterproof?

Is the Galaxy Z Flip 6 waterproof?

Samsung pioneered water resistance on foldables, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 takes things to a new level by adding IP48 certification. That means the device can be safely submerged in 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes without any issues, and as it now has dust ingress as well, it is safeguarded against any solid objects greater than 1mm in diameter.

What you should know about the water resistance of the Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung has offered IPX8 certification on its foldables starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3, and with the Galaxy Z Flip 6, it is kicking things up a notch by adding dust protection as well. The liquid part of the ingress protection rating is unchanged, and it continues to be the best around. The device can be submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water — just like the Galaxy S24 Ultra — and it will be unscathed. That is an achievement in and of itself considering it is significantly more challenging to secure a foldable design against water ingress.

That said, the same caveats that are in effect with other water-resistant phones are valid here. When Samsung says its devices can be safely submerged in water, it is referring to fresh water; most natural water bodies contain salt water, and pools usually have chlorinated water.

If the Z Flip 6 comes into contact with any liquids other than fresh water — including pool water, any beverages, oil, sunscreen, or hand sanitizer — there are a few things you need to do. Samsung recommends you switch off the device and dunk it in fresh water, preferably for up to three minutes. After that, you should dry the device with a soft cloth (I use these microfiber cloths to clean my phones).

Another point to consider is that the various gaskets and seals that are used to secure the foldable against water ingress tend to wear out over time. This isn't something you need to worry about right away, but if you consistently use your device in a situation where it comes into contact with water, I'd recommend taking it to a Samsung service center after about a year of use to see how the ingress protection is holding up.

What's the difference between IP48 and IP68?

The best Samsung phones come with IP68 rating as standard, but you don't see that on foldables, which usually get IPX8 instead. With the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung is introducing IP48 as standard, and that's a big deal. The two numbers following the IP designation relate to dust and water ingress; regular phones are usually protected against dust and water ingress, and higher the number, better the protection.

An ingress rating of 8 — as is the case with the Z Flip 6 — basically denotes that the device is fully safeguarded against liquids, and when it comes to solids, the foldable is able to resist particles greater than 1mm in diameter. Having used Samsung's foldables extensively over the last four years, I can confirm that dust gets everywhere. All the small nooks and crannies around the hinge get filthy after a few months of use, but this shouldn't be as much of an issue on the Z Flip 6.

Most foldable manufacturers have a way of safeguarding the chassis so that errant dust particles don't make their way into the hinge mechanism itself — Samsung uses tiny bristles to ward away dust — and while it is effective, it isn't quite on the same level as the dust ingress that you get on regular phones. That said, any sort of protection in this area should make a considerable difference.