How many updates will the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 receive?

Samsung has you covered for a very long time

Software updates for Android phones used to be quite haphazard, with some taking too long to release new updates and patches, while others simply abandoning updates after the first couple of years. Today, phone manufacturers are taking software updates more seriously, as are consumers, and we can thank Apple for this. iPhones typically get five years of major iOS upgrades, and it's often more.

Now, some of the main Android smartphone OEMs have matched and even exceeded Apple's commitment. Google raised the bar with the Pixel 8 series by committing to seven years of OS upgrades and security patches, and Samsung followed suit this year. It started with the Galaxy S24 series, which is also slated to get seven years of OS and security support, and that continues with its latest foldables.

Samsung's sustainability push in all its products, especially premium devices, can be fruitful if consumers use its products for longer. This would typically happen only if that device was supported for a long time. The new Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets the same seven years of support for OS upgrades and security patches. Its predecessor, the Z Flip 5, is expected to get four years of OS upgrades and five years of security patches.

In recent times, Samsung's update record has been pretty good and we hope this continues going ahead too. The Z Flip 6 is currently one of the best foldable phones in the market, and the fact that it will be supported till 2031 makes it worth buying if you're someone who doesn't like to switch phones every few years. On the other hand, if you have the habit of getting something new every couple of years, then this probably won't affect you too much. You could get a better resale price though when you go to trade in your Z Flip 6 some years down the line, as it should still be up to date.

