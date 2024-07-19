Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 support wireless charging? Best answer: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 supports wireless charging, albeit at a much slower speed than wired charging, typical of any device. It also supports reverse wireless charging whereby it can be used to recharge other compatible devices, like Samsung Galaxy earbuds.

How can you charge the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, one of two new foldable phone models launched by Samsung at its Galaxy Unpacked event in July 2024, can be charged in a number of ways. Along with wired charging at 25W via USB-C using a compatible cable and charger, it can also charge wirelessly.

The phone charges wirelessly at 15W, which is pretty much the industry standard rate. Thus, it can’t be charged as quickly as competing phones like the OnePlus 12, which can charge wirelessly at a rapid 50W using a compatible AIRVOOC charger. However, it will do the trick.

It works with any wireless charging pad, stand, or surface, so go ahead and plop it down or atop one of the best wireless chargers to get a battery boost. Given the speed, don’t expect to be up and running quickly. But you can keep the phone on a wireless charging pad on your desk while you work through the day, for example, or give it a boost on a wireless charging surface at the airport before your flight.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 offers 4.5W reverse charging, which can be used to recharge other compatible devices, like a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds or Galaxy smartwatch. As the name implies, it takes battery power from the phone and uses it to charge other devices, effectively functioning as its own charging pad.

Naturally, using reverse charging will drain your phone’s battery. But if you need to give your earbuds a quick boost to be able to listen to tunes or a podcast on the way home from work or school and your phone’s battery is full, this could be worth it for the top-up. Given the slow rate, however, this is something you’ll probably only use for emergencies and quick recharges to get you through a commute or to make a phone call.

It's worth noting that even with wired charging, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 doesn’t charge very quickly, either. It only charges at a rate of 25W, which is much slower than many other phones, including Samsung’s own Galaxy S24 Plus non-foldable device.

Bottom line: make sure to keep this phone juiced up at all times, and invest in one of the best portable battery packs to bring along with you if you’re a power user.