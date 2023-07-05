Get $50 off the next Galaxy devices when you reserve right now

Looking forward to the next set of Samsung Galaxy devices? We already know that Samsung's next Unpacked event is happening in late July, and Samsung is now allowing would-be customers to reserve their devices ahead of the show.

Are you excited about what's coming later this Summer from Samsung? All you'll need to do is click the link below and fill out your name and email address and Samsung will give you a cool $50 off any of the next Galaxy devices. You'll be able to do this from July 5 starting at 7pm ET through July 26 at 7am ET.

Yes, that means you don't have to preorder and will spend no money in order to get this $50 promotional credit. Just drop your name and email address in the form below and it'll be yours.

As has been the case in previous years, this $50 promotional credit can be used in conjunction with other trade-in and promotional offers, meaning you really should just toss your name in the hat if you're considering buying any of Samsung's next big Galaxy devices.

Samsung is playing coy about which devices will be announced, but we're pretty sure we can guess what's coming soon. We expect the next-generation Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to make an appearance at the late-July show, including what's expected to be a complete revamp of the cover screen.

Then there's the Galaxy Z Fold 5 which looks to further improve performance over last year's flagship foldable phone and even introduce a brand new hinge design that could be similar to the Google Pixel Fold.

Last but certainly not least, we're also expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 at the show, as well. Aside from the usual set of expected improvements, Samsung is expected to bring the Classic model back with its physically rotating bezel. Samsung removed it on the Galaxy Watch 5 series and that spawned lots of complaints from users and reviewers, alike.

What else could we see from the show? Since we already have all the latest Galaxy S and Galaxy A model phones that normally release in a year, it's entirely possible that Samsung will debut a new Galaxy Tab or a new set of Galaxy Buds.

Samsung is also making an XR headset to compete with the likes of the Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest headsets, but we're not expecting to see that get announced this month.

Samsung Prime Day deals start next week

Some of the best Prime Day phone deals already include Samsung phones, and Samsung itself is participating in a unique way for folks who already own a Galaxy device.

To take part in these sales, you'll need to use Samsung Wallet on your Samsung Galaxy Phone. Once you've got that set up, open the Samsung Wallet app starting at 10am ET every day next week to collect each day's available promotion.

Promotions are available in limited quantities so if one of the promotions below appeals to you, be sure to set a calendar reminder for 10am ET that day to be sure to get it before they run out!

Monday July 10

Samsung Wallet users can collect a special $30 credit to be used towards movie tickets on the Atom Tickets app. What's great is that this credit isn't just for movie tickets; it can also be used for drinks, popcorn, or food!

Tuesday July 11

Users can get a six-month free trial to the SiriusXM app. Unlike the old-school SiriusXM satellite radio, the SiriusXM app doesn't require satellite connectivity; just a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. SiriusXM has music, podcasts, comedy, and even sports channels.

Wednesday July 12

Ready to burn off some fat this Summer? Get a free month complete with 48 credits from ClassPass which includes access to private fitness classes, group classes, yoga, pilates, tons of other specialty exercises, and even beauty and wellness appointments.

Thursday July 13

Get your game on this Summer with Xbox Game Pass or any number of Xbox games when you collect this free $25 Xbox eGift card. Aside from Game Pass, this gift card can be used for games, apps, and even gaming accessories from the Xbox Store.

Friday July 14

Receive a 1-year-subscription to any Hearst Magazine.