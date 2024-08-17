News Weekly: Google's big Pixel 9 launch, the US wants to break up Google, and more

AC News Weekly (Image credit: Android Central) News Weekly is our column where we highlight and summarize some of the week's top stories so you can catch up on the latest tech news.

This week, Google launched its latest Pixel devices, AT&T apparently isn't carrying one of the new Pixels, Google is in jeopardy as the U.S. eyes potential breakup, app mirroring just got better on Samsung/Windows devices, and we just got a leak of the Galaxy S24 FE.

The Pixel 9 and friends

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Read more here: Pixel 9 series, Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Buds Pro 2

This was a big week for Google. The company opened the curtain on its new Pixel 9 series during its Made by Google event, which includes a total of four phones, a new smartwatch with different sizes, and a pair of earbuds.

The Pixel 9 series includes the standard Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, which are the same size and can even fit the same cases. Then there's the Pixel 9 Pro XL, which is just for anyone who wants a larger device. Lastly, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the successor to the original Pixel Fold, featuring a larger 8-inch folding display and a new, thinner design.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

All devices are powered by the new Tensor G4 chipset, which is a modest improvement over the Tensor G3. There are plenty of new AI features to take advantage of, including Gemini Live, which lets you have natural conversations with the AI chatbot. There are also some neat camera features, such as Add Me, which lets users take a photo of someone, and then they can add themselves to the image using an AR overlay.

Magic Editor is getting some upgrades, too, with new capabilities like Reimagine and Auto Frame, allowing users to change aspects of the photo using text-to-image generation and change the framing of an image to make it more appealing.

The new phones are available now for preorder, starting at $799 for the base Pixel 9.

Meanwhile, Google also launched the Pixel Watch 3, which now comes in two sizes and brings new running features, and the Tensor-powered Galaxy Buds Pro 2, which are also available for preorder.

AT&T said 'no' to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold

(Image credit: Future)

Read more here.

I bet you were about to go look for that preorder button, weren't you? Well, before you do, those of you who want the Pixel 9 Pro Fold are out of luck if you were looking to purchase the device through AT&T. While the carrier has highlighted the impending availability of the Pixel 9 series, the company curiously left out the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

So what gives? We're not sure, but Android Central did reach out for a comment. Perhaps the original Pixel Fold didn't sell well enough for AT&T to justify carrying the sequel? After all, these aren't cheap phones. Still, AT&T does carry the Galaxy Z Fold 6, so your guess is as good as ours until we receive an official statement from AT&T on the matter. Otherwise, you might want to preorder the Pixel 9 Pro Fold unlocked from other retail channels.

Breaking up Google?

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Read more here.

Things haven't been looking good for Google. The company was just dealt a major blow after a judge ruled that it's maintaining an illegal monopoly on search. However, as a result of the ruling, it looks like the U.S. is considering potentially breaking up the company.

The units up for consideration for Google to divest are Android and Chrome, two major products for Google. According to Statista, Android is used on about 70% of devices worldwide, while Chrome holds over 50% of the browser market in the United States.

However, it may not come to this. The Justice Department is also considering much less drastic moves, such as making Google share its search data with others, which could definitely level the playing field. The government may also ban exclusive contracts like those Google made with companies like Apple to secure itself as a default search engine, which could have interesting consequences for the company.

These proposals would have to be approved by Judge Amit Mehta, and it seems no decisions have been made, so we'll keep an eye on the situation as it unfolds.

Samsung just made app mirroring better for your PC

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Read more here.

One of the cool things about the Link to Windows app is that it allows users to stream their apps or mirror their screens on their PCs. However, one limitation can muddy the experience: You need to give permission to start the streaming process every time you want to open an app.

With One UI 6.1.1, that appears to no longer be the case. As pointed out by Android Authority, Microsoft made some changes to how the Link to Windows app works and asks for permissions, letting users opt to "Always allow" mirroring.

The move definitely streamlines the process of streaming apps to your computer. Of course, you can always use Samsung DeX to achieve more or less the same thing on a desktop-like UI.

The catch is that One UI 6.1.1 is only available on the new Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6, with no word on when it will arrive on other Samsung devices. Hopefully, it's soon, as users are hoping to get Android 15 sooner rather than later after it rolls out on Pixel phones.

The Galaxy S24 FE may be imminent

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Read more here.

Samsung's Fan Edition devices have become something of a staple for Samsung's fall launch schedule in recent years, and the Galaxy S24 series is expected to get a version. There have been a few leaks of the Galaxy S24 FE, but the latest suggests that we may be getting the phone fairly soon.

The phone appears in what looks like press images, revealing the specs and likely colors the phone will launch in. It seems the phone will have a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1900 nits of brightness. On the back, we see a triple camera system with a 50MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, and 8MP 3x telephoto. The display will be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus Plus, and the phone will feature an aluminum frame.

The report from Android Headlines also mentions an Exynos 2400e that will power the phone, likely a slightly downgraded version of the current flagship chipset for the Galaxy S24 series. As for when we're getting the phone, that's anyone's guess. However, it can't be long now.

Those are some of the biggest stories from this week. Meanwhile, here are some other stories that are worth catching up on: