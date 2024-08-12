Samsung simplifies Link to Windows app mirroring in One UI 6.1.1

What you need to know

While we wait on One UI 6.1.1, it was discovered that Samsung improved its app mirroring capabilities on Android.

Samsung simplifies the experience by removing the constant need for approval before Link to Windows can mirror an app to a computer.

Only Samsung's recent foldables have One UI 6.1.1 as the rest of its cast awaits the major AI update.

Windows and Android have had a comfortable app streaming relationship for a while, but it seems Samsung is improving that foundation.

According to a deep dive conducted by Mishaal Rahman (Android Authority), Samsung's One UI 6.1.1 software takes app streaming to a new level. A user must give permission to Link to Windows and the Phone Link to stream an app on their computer. Rahman's findings show that Samsung has "migrated" those necessary services into Android's purpose-built implementation.

This creates the opportunity for a streamlined experience when streaming an app to Windows since that permission page only appears once. Rahman showed that users are given the approval screen when initially attempting to stream an app. Your device will produce "Link to Windows" permission page for phone information (your apps) followed by the mirroring page.

It's there that users can set whether or not they should allow mirroring "always," "only this time," or "don't allow."

Tapping "always allow" will remove that constant permissions acceptance prompt from appearing. However, it's required that your Android device remain on and not off (locked).

Before, users were required to constantly approve an app to be streamed from their Android device to their computer. It was unnecessarily monotonous, but this small migration should alleviate that. Rahman adds that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 have this capability, considering those are the only devices with the next iteration of the software.

Microsoft detailed a huge revamp for Phone Link that switched the app's name from "Your Phone." Users were given a much cleaner look at everything involving their phone on their computer, like their messages and other notifications. Minimizing the new sidebar offers an intuitive experience when receiving new notifications. That announcement arrived a few months after Windows 11 launched, which brought even more UI changes for those users.

With only Samsung's recent foldables having access to One UI 6.1.1, the rest of its Galaxy portfolio is still waiting on it. Speculation guessed it would arrive before the summer, but now we're nearly midway through August and there's still no word. The software is expected to bring loads of AI improvements across the board.

Samsung confirmed as much on its community forum, stating users can expect new AI-backed camera features like Portrait Studio and Sketch to Image. Additionally, the weight of One UI 6.1.1 has reportedly delayed the arrival of One UI 7 (Android 15) in its beta and stable capacities.