Xiaomi's next-gen fitness tracker could hit stores worldwide soon
It looks like the global version will be identical to the one released in China.
What you need to know
- Xiaomi's Smart Band 9 might come in colors like blue, silver, black, and pink, and will have various official accessories, including different strap styles.
- The new straps use Xiaomi’s proprietary technology for a more secure fit, moving away from the old slot-over design.
- The global version should have the same specs as the Chinese model, featuring a 1.62-inch AMOLED display, 233mAh battery (up to 21 days of use), and similar performance.
Xiaomi rolled out the Smart Band 9 last month alongside the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip smartphones in China. Now, there's buzz about its global release coming soon.
Tipster Arsene Lupin stirred up talk on X (formerly Twitter) about the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 going global any day now.
Xiaomi Smart Band 9 going global soon:27.4g w strap, 46.53 x 21.63 x 10.95 mm1.62" AMOLED, 192 x 490, 326 PPI, up to 1200 nits3-axis accelerometer, gyroscope, PPG, ambient light sensor5 ATMBT5.4 BLE233mAh , 21 days standby, 9 days with Always On1 hour charging pic.twitter.com/K2Z1CD78gOAugust 9, 2024
The idea of a wider release is exciting, but Lupin didn't drop any details on when it's happening, so fans are left hanging for now.
According to the tip, the Smart Band 9 might launch globally in several colors, including blue, silver, black, and pink.
Along with color options, Lupin also shared images of the Smart Band 9 with a variety of official accessories. These include a dual-tone leather strap, two chain strap styles, a metal strap, a braided strap, and a classic single-color leather strap.
It's important to mention that these straps move away from the old slot-over design. Xiaomi's new proprietary band technology for the Smart Band 9 promises a more secure and integrated fit.
From the leaked specs on dimensions, display, sensors, and other features, it looks like the global version of the Smart Band 9 will be identical to the Chinese model.
Xiaomi's contender for the top fitness trackers this year features a 1.62-inch AMOLED display that can hit 1200 nits of peak brightness, making it highly readable in different lighting conditions. With a resolution of 192 x 490 pixels and a pixel density of 326 ppi, the screen delivers crisp and clear visuals.
The Smart Band 9 also packs a 233mAh battery, promising up to 21 days of use with the Always-On Display turned off. Otherwise, you can expect about nine days of battery life.
Originally launched in China for 249 yuan (around $35), the Smart Band 9 offers great value. Xiaomi has also introduced an NFC version and a premium ceramic special edition.
However, the leaked details notably lack any mention of NFC connectivity, a feature Xiaomi usually offers as an optional upgrade, as noted by Notebookcheck. Given this and the fact that the previous Smart Band 8 didn't include an NFC variant globally, it’s likely Xiaomi might leave out this feature from the global release of the Smart Band 9 as well.
