You can't buy the original Pixel Fold right now, but Google says it'll return

A report claimed that Google had removed the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Fold from the online store, but only one of those is missing.

The original Pixel Fold has been marked as "no longer available" and a statement from Google to Android Central shows that it will return.

The Pixel 9 series and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold debuted earlier this week and should begin arriving in consumer hands mid-to-late September.

Google has stopped selling a few of its past-gen Pixel devices, but that doesn't mean they're gone for good.

As spotted by 9to5Google, Google seemingly removed the Pixel Fold, the Pixel 7, and the Pixel 7 Pro from the featured device list for "Phones" on its online store before the Made by Google event. However, scrolling over in the carousel and clicking "Compare phones" shows that the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are still available to purchase.

Consumers can pick up the former for $599 while the Pro model runs for $899. Interestingly, the Pixel 7a is still featured on that highlight carousel before shifting to the Pixel 8 series.

Unfortunately, you won't find the original Pixel Fold anywhere on the Google Store. When surfaced through the "Compare" section, the device appears with a "no longer available" label. The publication stated that any attempt to purchase the original Pixel Fold would send users over to the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Surfacing the device through the comparison method doesn't offer a chance to click. Instead, users are shown the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold initially, likely as a bit of a teaser to grab what's new.

Android Central reached out to Google about the availability of certain Pixel devices. In return, the company stated that the original Pixel Fold will return to the online store after the Pixel 9 Pro Fold goes public. We also asked if the Fold and the Pixel 8 series will return at a discount, but did not receive confirmation.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold launches alongside the Pixel 9 Pro on September 4, while the base Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL launch on August 22.

We asked Google about a potential Pixel Fold discount based on its past behavior. Typically, Google will bring past series back at a slightly reduced price. Either Google has yet to decide on a discount, or it doesn't want people to skip the new 9 Pro Fold because of the promise of a cheaper Pixel Fold. Nevertheless, we won't have long to wait to see what happens.

The company announced the full Pixel 9 series alongside the Pixel 9 Pro Fold earlier this week. The slab phone featured three editions: the base Pixel 9, a Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The series can reach screen heights of 6.8 inches, the Tensor G4, 16GB RAM (Pro models), and boasts even more Gemini-powered AI.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold takes what the first one started and runs with it. Our hands-on highlighted its external 6.3-inch display and the much more expansive 8-inch inner display. Additionally, Google upgraded the internal performance of the device by providing an up-to-date chip: the Tensor G4.

Despite its official September 4 release date, the Google Store shows that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold won't arrive until mid-September, and some editions have already begun to sold out. Perhaps a cheaper Pixel Fold will tempt those that missed out on buying the newer foldable next month.