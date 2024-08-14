AT&T says it’s skipping the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

What you need to know

Google’s new Pixel 9 Pro Fold is making waves, but AT&T won’t be carrying it, meaning the search giant misses out on AT&T’s huge subscriber base.

Oddly, AT&T still offers the first-gen Pixel Fold and plans to carry other Pixel 9 models.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold launches on September 4 for $1,799, and while Verizon and T-Mobile are on board, AT&T’s decision is a notable exception among major carriers.

Google just unveiled its new Pixel phones, including its latest foldable model, but carrier compatibility is already causing ripples.

According to a recent CNET report, AT&T has decided not to carry the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This move means Google misses out on AT&T's massive subscriber base, unless customers go for the unlocked version.

It’s a shame AT&T won’t carry the latest foldable from the tech giant. With a bigger screen, a sleeker design, and better proportions, it’s a serious contender for the top foldable smartphone.

Simply put, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is impressive, but it’s a letdown for potential buyers that AT&T won’t be offering it.

It’s also puzzling that AT&T would skip the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, especially since the carrier still offers the first-gen Pixel Fold and plans to carry the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Google’s latest foldable fits right in with the Pixel 9 series, packing the same top-tier features, including the Tensor G4 chip and advanced Gemini AI. Plus, its ultra-thin design makes it all the more premium-looking.

On the flip side, AT&T is still offering the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's main competitor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

While AT&T’s decision to skip the Pixel 9 Pro Fold remains a mystery, it could be due to underwhelming sales of the first-generation Pixel Fold. But for now, it's anybody's guess.

It's unclear if AT&T will officially support unlocked Pixel 9 Pro Fold devices on its network. We’ve contacted AT&T for more details and will update this article when we receive a response.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will launch on September 4 for $1,799. While Verizon and T-Mobile are on board, AT&T's choice to skip Google's new foldable is a notable outlier among the major carriers.