YouTube Music may soon let you broadcast your jams with a shareable personal radio

What you need to know

YouTube Music is adding a personal radio feature that you can showcase on your profile, alongside your other top stats.

This personal radio playlist will presumably update daily and reflect your latest listening habits.

You will be able to share this playlist with friends via a link, and they can add it to their own libraries.

YouTube Music is adding a feature to showcase your personalized radio on your profile and channel, alongside your top songs, artists, music videos, and playlists.

According to Reddit user Rolan_Albarico, YouTube Music is rolling out a shareable personal radio feature (via 9to5Google). This playlist, updated daily and pinned to your profile, is said to reflect your latest listening habits and musical tastes.

YouTube Music's customizable profiles, launched in April of last year, let users highlight their top songs, artists, playlists, and videos. Now, the platform is adding a new twist in the form of a shareable personal radio.

This playlist can be shared with others via a link or added to your library. Plus, anyone with the URL can save it to their own library as well.

(Image credit: Rolan_Albarico / Reddit)

It’s a fresh way to showcase and share your evolving music tastes.

YouTube Music's shareable personal radio appears to be rolling out in stages. When it’s available for you, just go to your profile settings and find "Privacy and location" under "Channel settings." Then, flip the switch for "Enable public stats" or "Enable public personal radio" to start sharing your personalized radio station.

Unlike collaborative playlists that mix tastes from multiple users, YouTube Music's new personal radio is all about you. It zeroes in on your own listening history to create a music stream that's the perfect match for your specific tastes.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The music streaming world is a real battleground, with YouTube Music, Spotify, and Apple Music constantly vying for the top spot. These platforms are always innovating, copying each other’s best features, and trying to one-up each other to win and keep users.

But if you love sharing your music tastes with friends, YouTube Music’s upcoming personal radio might be a game-changer.