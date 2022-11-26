My favorite Samsung flagship is finally as cheap as the Pixel 7

Cyber Monday deals are here, and it's the best time to get your hands on a new smartphone for yourself or a loved one. I've reviewed quite a few phones this year and often juggle between at least two or three. But of all the phones I've had the pleasure of testing out, the Galaxy S22 has been my favorite and my daily driver since the phone launched earlier this year. Admittedly, the phone was a bit pricey at its original $799 price tag, but the phone has hit some new lows with this Cyber Monday deal (opens in new tab). It lowers the price to just $598, making it as affordable as a Pixel 7.

There's a lot to like about the Galaxy S22. It's small without being super tiny, it has a great OLED display with minimal bezels that makes the 6.1-inch screen seem bigger than it really is, and it comes in a great selection of colors like my favorite green. It's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which is plenty fast and can handle just about anything you throw at it. It also has some great cameras that capture plenty of light and work well even at night.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22: $799 $598 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Galaxy S22 is thee small flagship of 2022 thanks to its great design, amazing low-light cameras, and excellent performance. There are plenty of colors to choose from, but we suggest either green or Bora Purple.

In my recent Galaxy S22 vs. Pixel 7 comparison, I note how impressive the Galaxy S22 is when compared to Google's latest flagship. It has one additional camera lens, a higher refresh rate display, and a better software update promise. However, here it falls a bit short in its value, with a price tag that's notably higher than the newer and equally impressive Pixel 7. That said, at just $598, you're getting the Galaxy for the same price you would normally pay for a Pixel 7, which to me, makes it a clear winner.

The Galaxy S22 will also last you a long time, thanks to Samsung's superb software support. The phone has already been updated to One UI 5 (Android 13) and will continue to receive OS upgrades up to Android 16, plus an additional year of software support.

That said, the Pixel 7 is no slouch, and there's still plenty to like about it. Images come out great, and the Tensor G2 chip means there are plenty of cool AI tricks to take advantage of. The phone is also very fun to use, with plenty of camera tricks to get the most out of your images and video. If you must buy a Pixel 7 during Cyber Monday, the phone is on sale for $100 off its original price, which is a steal considering it was already priced very competitively, undercutting many of the best Android phones of 2022.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7: $599 $499 at Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) The Pixel 7 is a fun phone with great cameras that can easily erase distractions or make you the center of attention. And with Tensor, the Pixel uses AI to answer calls, translate or transcribe texts, and so much more.

The Pixel 7 sports a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Its main camera is a 50MP wide-angle sensor coupled with a 12MP ultrawide camera. There's no telephoto lens, but the Pixel is capable of Super Res Zoom of up to 8x for added clarity. It also has fantastic battery life and great software support, with frequent updates and new feature additions every few months.