Incredible AT&T deal could get you a free Galaxy Z Flip 4 — here's how

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event arrived this morning with all of the fanfare you'd expect — but the one thing we didn't anticipate was a bounty of fresh AT&T deals, one of which could get you a free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 if you play your cards right.

Allow me to explain. As you might already know, today's Unpacked event unveiled a lineup of upcoming Samsung devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Watch 5, and more. Right on the heels of the event, AT&T announced that it was offering a special promotion: preorder one of those two foldable phones and trade in any Galaxy phone of any age and condition, and AT&T will give you up to $1,000 in promo credits. You can use that money to seriously discount the price of the Z Fold 4 — bringing it down to just $799 — or you can apply it to the purchase of the Z Flip 4 to make that phone 100% free. That's a pretty impressive deal for two phones that are almost certain to rank among the best foldable phones ever made.

For folks who'd rather preorder the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro, you're also in luck. Preorder either one through the AT&T store, and the wireless carrier will give you a second device for $430 off. That means you're getting the brand new Watch 5 Pro for just $69.99 or the Watch 5 for free. BOGOs, anyone?

Although it's still too early to get your hands on the new Samsung devices (they all hit store shelves on August 26th), these preorder deals are enough for me to hit that Add to Cart button today. If you feel the same, keep reading for some links to the preorder deals.

AT&T deals of the day — get a free foldable phone

This morning's announcement left us with a lot to think about. If you want a comprehensive look at everything that went down, check out our Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 guide.