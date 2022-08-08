Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022: How to watch and what to expect

Samsung's next major Galaxy Unpacked event takes place this week, where the company will unveil its latest products. Samsung executives have teased the upcoming devices without explicitly naming them, but there have been enough rumors and leaks that we can pretty much piece together what is going to come out of the event.

That said, here's what we expect to see at Galaxy Unpacked on Wednesday, August 10.

Where to watch Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung's launch event takes place on August 10 at 6 am PT / 9 am ET (sorry, West Coasters). Samsung will live stream the even on its website, but you can also watch the unveiling on the company's official YouTube account. From the link below, you can click "Notify me" so you don't miss out on the launch.

In the lead-up to the event, Samsung is still offering up to $200 in credit for reserving its upcoming devices. If any of them tickle your fancy, you should consider reserving them, as preorders are likely to start right after the event ends.

Foldables: Refined

Samsung is easily the most successful manufacturer of foldable smartphones, and the company is set to continue its reign with the latest iterations of its Fold and Flip series. While we don't expect any drastic changes for these upcoming devices, there are enough upgrades that may be worth looking at if you have previous models.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to sport a similar design to its predecessor. However, some subtle changes to the dimensions may bring a wider interior display while resulting in a shorter external display. This change may appeal to those who aren't fans of the awkward aspect ratios on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It may also sport a better hinge design and an improved camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will also look nearly identical to its predecessor. The displays are said to measure the same, which may disappoint some that were hoping for a larger external screen. However, the device may have a larger, longer-lasting battery, which is always a welcome upgrade. It's also said to sport roughly 70 color combinations for buyers to match their personal style.

Both devices are expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a step and a half above the chip powering Samsung's current foldable phones.

A Galaxy Watch for everyone

The Galaxy Watch 4 series was the first to sport Wear OS 3 with Samsung's One UI Watch on top. It came in two styles, including the Classic with a rotating bezel. However, Samsung may switch things up a bit for its next smartwatches.

The Galaxy Watch 5 series will reportedly look pretty much identical to the Galaxy Watch 4, except for the new Pro model that's rumored to arrive in place of the Classic. This model is said to ditch the physical rotating bezel, with leaked renders revealing what looks like a more rugged watch with a bezel that curves inwards toward the display. Samsung teased a watch made for people with a "passion for the outdoors," suggesting the Pro model is aimed at runners, hikers, and the like.

The new Galaxy Watch 5 series is rumored to sport larger batteries, lasting up to 50 hours for the smaller models and 80 hours for the Pro models. It may also feature faster charging speeds and will likely run Samsung's One UI Watch 4.5 based on Wear OS 3.5.

Smarter earbuds

In a somewhat curious move, Samsung seems set to launch the follow-up to its Galaxy Buds 2, which might also be considered a follow-up to the Galaxy Buds Pro. The upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are rumored to sport a new "intelligent active noise cancellation" (ANC) and nearly 30 hours of battery life. Leaked images also show a new design, IPX7 water resistance, and fast charging capabilities.

One UI upgrades (Android 13?)

Samsung always plays up its One UI improvements at Unpacked events, boasting new features and app integrations thanks to its partnerships with Google and Microsoft. This upcoming event will likely be no different, particularly regarding foldables and smartwatches.

Samsung's One UI is fairly well-equipped for large-screen foldable, but it's expected to improve even more with the upcoming Android 13 update. While Samsung has just begun its One UI 5 beta on select devices, we expect to hear more about this upcoming update and some Android 12L goodies arriving on its foldables.

Samsung will also play up how its Galaxy devices can seamlessly connect with one another thanks to One UI, from smartwatches to tablets and computers. We can likely expect some interesting updates on this front, as well.