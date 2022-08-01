Samsung confirms the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will ship in more than 70 color combos

What you need to know

Samsung will release a Bespoke Edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 as confirmed via its insurance page.

The special edition foldable phone will be available in 71 different color combinations.

Samsung has also confirmed the color variants of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 series.

Samsung's Bespoke Edition program provides a great way to customize your Galaxy phone with different color combinations, and it appears to be returning with the company's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4.

This comes as no surprise, seeing as the Galaxy Z Flip 4 was previously rumored to launch with a Bespoke Edition, similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 3. But unlike its predecessor, the upcoming foldable phone's special edition will supposedly arrive in more countries across Asia and Europe in a much wider range of color combinations.

The South Korean tech giant's next clamshell foldable will come in 71 different color combos, according to 9to5Google (opens in new tab). Samsung has prematurely listed all of the combinations for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 via a Care Plus insurance page, as spotted by Reddit user AlexQuakeZ (opens in new tab).

When you select a device insurance plan from the drop-down menu, every color option for the phone appears. Graphite, Pink Gold, Bora Purple, and Blue are the primary colors listed. This backs up a recent leak that also revealed the color options for the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Combining these colors with green, navy, red, yellow, and white leads to a total of 71 combinations. Like all other Bespoke Editions from Samsung, you can apply these color combos to the top and bottom panels. On the other hand, the Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition was only available in 49 different combinations.

As for the other devices launching on August 10, the Care Plus insurance site lists the colors for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We already have a good idea about its color schemes thanks to a previous leak, which revealed that Samsung's next best foldable phone will ship in gray, light gold, and black colors. Surprisingly, the rumored Burgundy Red is missing from the list.

In addition, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will apparently ship in graphite and silver colors for both the 40mm and 44mm models. We can also expect to see gold and blue options for the former and latter sizes, respectively. The Watch 5 Pro, meanwhile, will only be available in a 45mm size, with black and titanium color schemes.

Samsung will officially unveil these devices in a few days. But, before then, you can still make reservations and receive a $200 discount if you preorder after the announcement.