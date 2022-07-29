Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 renders show off three color options

What you need to know

Leaks show Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold's potential colors.

The foldable could come in gray, light gold, and black.

We should all know about the new device come Samsung's August 10 launch event date.

Leaks surface yet again about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, this time revealing images of its expected color options.

We're not that far away from Samsung's launch event slated for August 10. But these leaks just go to show how excited people are about learning more about one of its devices. The leaks come from 91Mobiles and show off the new Galaxy Fold 4 in three possible colors.

91Mobile's published images appear to give us a look at the new Galaxy Z Fold 4's official renders. The color options could be gray, light gold, and black.

Leaks about the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 are still coming as we approach Samsung's launch event. There have been rumors about the phone's specifications seeing it powered by a Snapdragon Plus Gen 1 chipset. The new foldable may also come with 12GB RAM and could feature up to 1TB of storage space. Other rumors muttered about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 say it may come with longer battery life when placed in comparison to the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

We've also gathered rumors about the new device potentially sporting a 7.6-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

91Mobiles also mentioned the Galaxy Z Flip 4, including new images of the device matching recently leaked renders. Apparently, this new phone could come in Graphite, Pink Gold, Bora Purple, and Blue colorways and is said to come with some storage and battery upgrades of its own. Given the expected refinements to both, these phones are likely to be some of the best foldable phones released this year.

We're roughly two weeks away from Samsung's launch event for its new Galaxy devices. Come August 10, we should get all the answers about the company's latest line of Galaxy devices, such as the Galaxy Watch 5 series. In the meantime, Samsung is still offering $200 in credit if you're interested in preordering one of its latest devices.