This massive Galaxy Z Fold 4 specs leak leaves nothing to the imagination

What you need to know

A massive leak has revealed the specs of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The upcoming foldable phone is tipped to offer a flagship-grade camera and a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset.

However, the rest of the specs sheet suggests it will only be an incremental upgrade over the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Samsung isn't expected to take the wraps off its next foldable phone for a few months, but rumors about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 have recently dominated tech news headlines. A new leak has now revealed almost everything we need to know about the device.

The most recent drip of information comes from frequent Samsung tipster, Ice universe (opens in new tab). The leaker has shared a "100% accurate" specs sheet on Twitter, suggesting that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be a minor improvement over its predecessor rather than a full-fledged upgrade.

According to Ice universe, the foldable phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. The bit about the processor is not entirely surprising given a previous similar claim from the leaker.

In addition, the phone will supposedly pack a 4,400mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, similar to last year's model. This means the device is unlikely to have a longer battery life than the Galaxy Z Fold 3, though the presence of this year's most powerful Qualcomm chipset could improve its battery stamina.

The Z Fold 4 is also tipped to sport a 7.6-inch AMOLED screen with a QXGA+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. In a separate tweet (opens in new tab), the leaker claims that the phone's display will have at least 400 pixels per inch versus 172 pixels on the Z Fold 3. The external screen is rumored to be a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED display capable of handling a 120Hz refresh rate.

The rest of the leaked specs sheet confirms previous rumors with some slight differences: a tripe-camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 10MP telephoto camera. A previous rumor suggested the Z Fold 4 would have a 12MP telephoto lens with a 3x zoom capability.

The inner camera is said to be a 4MP sensor, while the outer camera will supposedly feature a 10MP sensor.

All of this suggests that Samsung's next contender for the best foldable phones will only be an incremental upgrade over its predecessor.

That said, Samsung is still several months away from unveiling the device, and things could change when the foldable phone finally sees the light of day later this year.