Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could beat the Galaxy S22 Ultra in this area

What you need to know

A new leak suggests the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could get a big camera upgrade.

The phone is tipped to include a 12MP 3x zoom camera and a 50MP main sensor.

If this is correct, it will outperform the Galaxy S22 Ultra and even its predecessor in this regard.

Samsung is still several months away from unveiling its next set of foldable phones, but we're already hearing a lot about the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The phone was recently tipped to launch with a 10MP telephoto camera featuring 3x zoom, but a new leak claims it will ship with a better telephoto lens.

According to renowned leaker Ice Universe, Samsung's next foldable phone will feature a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 12MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. If this rumor is accurate, the device will address some of the major pain points of its predecessor.

In contrast, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP telephoto module with 2x optical zoom. This means the upcoming foldable phone will be a big upgrade over its predecessor, at least on that front.

The leaker notes that this would be "Samsung's strongest 3x camera ever, stronger than the S22 Ultra." The tech giant's latest flagship phone only ships with a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom, though it still has a 10x periscope lens.

Having said that, the latest rumor suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be one of the best Android camera phones this year.

On paper, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 still looks far behind the Galaxy S22 Ultra in the overall camera department, what with its quad-camera array headlined by a 108MP main sensor.

On the other hand, Samsung may avoid squeezing big camera sensors into its next foldable device. According to earlier rumors, the phone will be thinner than its predecessor, so it's a safe bet that we might not see a sensor as large as the Galaxy S22 Ultra's 108MP in the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Nonetheless, the 12MP 3x zoom lens is an excellent addition to the device, which is expected to debut in August alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4.