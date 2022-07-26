Leaked Galaxy Z Flip 4 renders reveal upcoming color options in all their glory

What you need to know

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 4 during its August 10 Galaxy Unpacked event.

The phone will reportedly launch in four different colors, including Bora Purple, which was just revealed for the Galaxy S22.

A new leak reveals official-looking renders of the Galaxy Z Flip in its different colorways.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of the most stylish foldables on the market, and Samsung no doubt wants to bank on this with its upcoming Z Flip 4. And it looks like Samsung will do just that, thanks to a new leak showing off renders of the upcoming device in its color variants.

The images arrive courtesy of leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) via Giznext. The photos show official-looking renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in four different colorways. Apparently, these color options will be Graphite, Pink Gold, Bora Purple, and Blue. Note that Bora Purple is the same as the recently launched Galaxy S22 colorway that will be sold on August 10.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Giznext via Steven Hemmerstoffer ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Giznext via Steven Hemmerstoffer ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Giznext via Steven Hemmerstoffer ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Giznext via Steven Hemmerstoffer ) Image 1 of 4

From the looks of it, these aren't too different from the current batch of Galaxy Z Flip 3 colors Samsung offers, although with different names. Samsung appears to be trading out green for blue this time around, which should make some fans of the color happy.

Of course, beyond these colors, Samsung also offers the Bespoke Edition Galaxy Z Flip 3, allowing customers to mix and match the two halves of the phone. Previously leaks indicate that Samsung is looking to extend this for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 with even more color options and in more countries.

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 4 at Galaxy Unpacked on August 10, along with other devices that fans can reserve now.