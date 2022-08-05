The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro may have a more advanced active noise cancellation feature
It is supposed to eliminate "even the loudest ambient noise."
What you need to know
- A new leak provides our best look yet at Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.
- The premium earbuds will reportedly feature an "intelligent active noise cancellation" system.
- It will also supposedly include 360-degree audio for supported apps and have a battery life of up to eight hours on a single charge.
While recent leaks surrounding Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event have mostly focused on the company's next foldable phones and smartwatch series, little is known about its next wireless earbuds. Thanks to a new leak, we now have a decent amount of information about the upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 Pro along with official-looking renders.
According to WinFuture (opens in new tab), Samsung's next wireless earbuds will feature an "intelligent active noise cancellation" (ANC). When this feature is switched on, the earbuds are supposed to obstruct even "the loudest ambient noise." On the other hand, the earbuds are also said to include an ambient mode, which allows you to listen to a person you're talking to without turning off ANC.
In addition, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will supposedly feature 360-degree audio, though this will be limited to compatible apps. Like the original Galaxy Buds Pro, the upcoming earbuds are said to have an IPX7 rating for protection against water submersion up to a depth of 1 meter.
In terms of battery life, the upcoming audio accessory from Samsung is supposed to last up to eight hours on a single charge, though this may vary when ANC is turned on. It's worth noting that the Galaxy Buds Pro was a downgrade from the Galaxy Buds+ in the battery life department. In our review, the original earbuds could give you around four and a half hours of battery life per charge with active noise canceling enabled, and just under seven hours when it is switched off.
That said, the leak claims that you can top up the battery with the included charging case, giving you a total of 29 hours of use. Other rumored specs of the earbuds include a 10 mm driver, several integrated microphones, and Bluetooth 5.3.
As you can see in the renders above, Samsung's next premium earbuds won't significantly differ from its predecessor in terms of design.
Samsung will presumably sell the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for €229, which is consistent with its rumored U.S. price. They'll purportedly come in Zenith Grey, Bora Purple, and Zenith White, in line with an earlier leak.
