Galaxy Watch 5 and Buds 2 Pro appear in Samsung's Wearable App

The Galaxy Watch 5 and Buds 2 Pro have appeared listed in Samsung's wearable app.

The discovery is further easing us along as we await a potential Samsung reveal in August.

Samsung is beginning to put the pieces in place for its upcoming reveal of new devices. There have been sightings about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 (opens in new tab) and Buds 2 Pro appearing in its wearable app.

Tizen Help (opens in new tab) hopped on these findings about the two new wearables appearing in Samsung's app. Opening the app, and going as if you were adding a new device, will present you with a list of Samsung wearables. In this list, the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Buds 2 Pro are appearing. A find like this is easing us in the direction that we could be approaching the release of these new devices.

This isn't the first we're getting a small teaser about the upcoming release of Samsung's next round of smartwatches. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro was spotted (opens in new tab) in the list of wearables for Samsung's health app.

From the rumors we could gather, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and most likely the Watch 5, will lack its iconic rotating bezel. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (opens in new tab) had its own batch of leaks come through which showed what the product could look like. This next generation of Samsung's best wireless earbuds (opens in new tab) is rumored to have the same design as the Galaxy Buds Pro. While the official reveal of these new devices is yet to be seen, considering Samsung's history, there are assumptions we could have to wait until August for more.