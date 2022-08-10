Live
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 live blog: Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5 and more expected
Get caught up on what Samsung could announce...the event will start at 9 am EST
Samsung Unpacked 2022 is set to kick off about three hours from now. The company has all but confirmed that we'll be seeing some new foldables, a smartwatch, and maybe even some earbuds. And if you're interested in any of those, you can still sign up to save up to $200 before the event starts.
Samsung Unpacked 2022 is set to kick off about three hours from now. The company has all but confirmed that we’ll be seeing some new foldables, a smartwatch, and maybe even some earbuds. And if you’re interested in any of those, you can still sign up to save up to $200 before the event starts.
Perhaps one of the most surprising changes we are expecting to see from Samsung's new wearables is the sunsetting of the "Classic" moniker.
Samsung could replace the Watch 4 Classic with a new “Watch 5 Pro” model, which is made from Titanium and ditches the iconic physical rotating bezel. Instead, the Watch 5 Pro would use something akin to the digital bezel found on the regular Galaxy Watch 4.
In an effort to help build the hype leading up to today’s event, Samsung recently shared some results for how well its foldable phones have been selling. In 2021, almost 10 million foldable phones were shipped across the industry, marking a 300% increase compared to 2020. Coming as little surprise, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 led the charge, accounting for 70% of Samsung’s foldable sales. Not only did this exceed Samsung’s expectations, but it also continues to show that the market is slowly shifting away from traditional “slab” phones.
TWO HOURS TO GO FOLKS!!!
We would be remiss if we didn’t mention that Samsung is also expected to launch its next iteration of an AirPods Pro competitor. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro was first shown off in some CAD renders seemingly confirming that the design will be slightly different compared to the original Galaxy Buds Pro.
The Galaxy Watch 4 brought some big changes to the Android smartwatch landscape, as Samsung ditched Tizen in favor of the new Wear OS 3. And the Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to provide more improvements to the BIA sensor, while potentially introducing a new skin temperature sensor.
It appears that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 won’t be getting much of an upgrade in the way of design either. Following last year’s improvement to the Cover Screen, leaked renders showed slightly-larger dimensions, but not much else. If these renders are legit, then hopefully it’s for a bigger battery or an improved camera system.
So if we're getting a bigger battery or improved camera system...then yay!!!
One of the biggest questions going into Unpacked is what changes are coming to Samsung’s new foldable phones. Leaks started showing off the supposed design changes for the Z Fold 4 as far back as May. While we were hoping to see an S Pen slot like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, it doesn’t look like it’s meant to be.
Very very tired still....
