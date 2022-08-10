Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 live blog: Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5 and more expected

Hello hello! It's 6 am ET and I am so exhausted, but I want to make sure you guys have been caught up before Samsung hosts its Unpacked event at 9 am ET. For the future Samsung, can we make the time a little later?? Please look at the GIF below to see a visual representation of me trying to wake up.

Samsung Unpacked 2022 is set to kick off about three hours from now. The company has all but confirmed that we’ll be seeing some new foldables, a smartwatch, and maybe even some earbuds. And if you’re interested in any of those, you can still sign up to save up to $200 before the event starts.

You can watch the whole show here: