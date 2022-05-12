Leaked Galaxy Z Flip 4 renders reveal a very familiar design, new dimensions

What you need to know

Renders of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4 have surfaced online.

The device will reportedly feature a similar design to its predecessor.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 may be a bit thicker, which could accommodate a larger battery.

Following leaks of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, new renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 have surfaced, showing off the updated design for Samsung's next clamshell foldable. However, anyone looking for any drastic changes may be disappointed.

The images were posted by 91Mobiles and provided by leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks. The images show a device that's strikingly similar to its predecessor, with seemingly no vidual changes when compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 3. However, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have slightly different dimensions, according to the leak.

Image 1 of 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 leaked render (Image credit: OnLeaks / 91Mobiles) Image 2 of 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 leaked render (Image credit: OnLeaks / 91Mobiles) Image 3 of 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 leaked render (Image credit: OnLeaks / 91Mobiles) Image 4 of 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 leaked render (Image credit: OnLeaks / 91Mobiles) Image 5 of 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 leaked render (Image credit: OnLeaks / 91Mobiles) Image 6 of 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 leaked render (Image credit: OnLeaks / 91Mobiles) Image 7 of 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 leaked render (Image credit: OnLeaks / 91Mobiles)

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will allegedly measure around 165.1 x 71.9 x 7.2mm. This makes it a hair shorter and narrower than its predecessor and slightly thicker when opened. It's not a big difference compared to the 6.9mm thickness of the Z Flip 3, but it could potentially account for the larger 3,700mAh battery that Samsung is reportedly stuffing into the device. This would be a capacity increase of 400mAh, which should please prospective buyers.

As for the actual design itself, the phone is shown with a light blue colorway that was previously hinted at. That said, the renders are a bit underwhelming after the changes we noticed in the Galaxy Z Fold 4 images. Still, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of the best foldable phones on the market, so Samsung may not want to fix something that ain't broke.

It's also a little disappointing that the cover display doesn't appear to have increased in size, especially considering the impending launch of the Motorola Razr 3. Based on the leaked image of Motorola's upcoming device, it will apparently borrow Samsung's Z Flip design while retaining its large external display, potentially giving it an edge over Samsung's foldable.

Both phones are expected to arrive later this year, so we'll see if Motorola has what it takes to compete with Samsung.