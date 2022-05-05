The Galaxy Z Flip 4 might look a lot fancier if this leak is correct

As we draw closer to the expected mid-to-late-Summer announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, the rumor mill begins to spin faster. This latest rumor comes from Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), and alleges that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will launch in Gold, Gray, Light Blue and Light Violet colorways, while the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be available in Beige, Black, and Gray.

This leak comes hot on the heels of Young's previous leak from two days prior that discussed the display sizes of the Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 4. The big surprise here is that Samsung is apparently not launching the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in any shade of black, eschewing the typical trend of always launching a phone in black as a "standard" color, followed by the possibility of other colors, either at launch or sometime down the road.

Instead, Samsung could be swapping black out with gold as the big hype color. We made a mockup above but imagine it will probably not be quite as flamboyant as that color might suggest.

To put that in perspective, Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender, Gray, White, and Pink colorways, while the Z Fold 3 was only available in Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver. Without accompanying images, it's hard to tell if Samsung will continue to use a muted set of colors for the Z Fold 4 as it did with the Z Fold 3 — all of those colors were slight variations on black, after all — or if it will push for the more vibrant colors of the Z Flip 3.

It's also possible that Samsung will launch another Bespoke Edition program for these phones, letting users customize their phone's colors even further. At this point, we're pretty sure the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 will both be using the same side-mounted fingerprint scanners as their predecessors, and it's likely Samsung will bump the battery size up on these phones, as well.