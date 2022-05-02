Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 may get a minor battery upgrade over its predecessor

What you need to know

The battery size of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 may have been leaked.

Samsung's next foldable flip phone could ship with a 3,400mAh battery.

If this is correct, the upcoming device may only be a minor improvement over its predecessor in terms of battery life.

The next version of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip phone may include a bigger battery than its predecessor, but it isn't the upgrade you were expecting. According to a new rumor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 could only have modest battery gains over the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Battery life has been one of the major drawbacks of the Galaxy Z Flip lineup since the first generation, and Samsung did little to remedy that in its latest foldable flip phone. Our own Nicholas Sutrich noted in his review of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 that its battery life wasn't something to write home about, and if you're hoping for some big improvements in the next version, you might be in for a disappointment.

Based on information obtained by Dutch publication GalaxyClub, the upcoming device will be fitted with a pair of batteries bearing the model numbers EB-BF721ABY and EB-BF722ABY.

According to the leak, each battery module will have rated capacities of 2,400mAh and 903mAh. Although summing up the two gives us 3,303mAh in total, Samsung will presumably advertise the phone with a 3,400mAh (typical) battery capacity.

If this information is correct, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will only be a modest upgrade over its predecessor in the battery department. As a brief recap, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a battery with a typical capacity of 3,300mAh, although its rated capacity is only 3,200mAh.

However, it is too early to tell whether or not the minor difference will result in a significant boost in daily performance. This will largely depend on a few factors, including the chipset and software optimizations that Samsung will introduce to its next contender for the best foldable phones.

We'll undoubtedly learn more as Samsung prepares to unveil its next generation of foldable devices in August, assuming the South Korean tech giant sticks to its usual schedule for its summer Galaxy Unpacked event.