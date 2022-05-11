Leaked Galaxy Z Fold 4 renders reveal it may borrow design cues from the S22 Ultra

What you need to know

Leaked CAD renders provide our first look at the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

These renders reveal that the Z Fold 4 could be shorter and wider than the Fold 3.

Samsung could also bring the Galaxy S22 Ultra's camera hardware to the Fold 4.

Over the past few weeks, we've been seeing more and more rumors and leaks in regards to Samsung's upcoming foldable phones. Thanks to Smartprix in conjunction with @OnLeaks, we're now getting our first look at the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in a series of CAD renders.

By in large, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 looks to retain the same design that we became accustomed to with the Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, Samsung could be making some minor, yet crucial, changes to the odds-on favorite for the best foldable phone of 2022.

(Image credit: Smartprix)

According to these renders, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will sport unfolded dimensions of 155 x 130 x 7.1mm. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 measures in at 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4mm, meaning that the Fold 4 is going to be shorter and wider than its predecessor. This has remained one of the biggest complaints when it comes to Samsung's current foldable, as the phone can be a bit too cumbersome to use with the screen closed.

This also seems to confirm previous rumors that suggested the aspect ratio of both the Cover Screen and folding display would be changing. Provided that these renders and dimensions are correct, this would provide the Fold 4's Cover Screen with a 23:9 ratio, while the main display would go from 5:4 to a wider 6:5 aspect ratio.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Smartprix) Image 2 of 2 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 CAD Renders 3 (Image credit: Smartprix)

The unfortunate aspect of these leaked renders all but closes the door on a siloed S Pen. Samsung is expected to keep S Pen support onboard, but it'll likely be available separately and you'll need to house it in a case.

If you turn your attention to the back of the phone, you might notice a familiar design. The cameras appear to protrude just like those on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and for good reason. A separate leak from @chunvn888 suggests that Samsung will be bringing the same camera system from the Galaxy S22 Ultra to the Z Fold 4. The only difference is the obvious one, as there won't be a periscope telephoto camera onboard.

(Image credit: @chunvn8888)

For reference, Samsung makes use of a quad-camera array, with a 12MP ultra-wide, a 108MP wide-angle lens, a 10MP telephoto sensor, and a 10MP periscope telephoto camera. Omitting the last lens from the equation would still remedy another major complaint with the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It's also said that the under-display selfie camera will also be upgraded, but there aren't any specifics as to what kind of sensor will be used.

If these renders and leaks turn out to be the real deal, then this might just be enough to make the Galaxy Z Fold 4 a more mainstream option. Now, we'll just have to see what Samsung does in regards to pricing and what improvements have been made to the display.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 later this year. The company's domination in the foldable market is likely to continue, as there are still not very many competitors in the space that are keeping up with Samsung.