New Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 rumors point to some much-needed improvements

What you need to know

A new leak reveals the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 will charge at speeds up to 25W.

In a related leak, it appears that the Flip 4 could sport a 3,700mAh battery.

Separately, the Z Fold 4 is expected to feature a wider aspect ratio for the primary and cover displays.

As we get closer to the expected release of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 later this year, new rumors and leaks seem to be springing up on a more consistent basis.

The latest batch of leaks provides a better indication of what to expect in the battery department, along with the Z Fold 4's display. Starting off, both of Samsung's upcoming foldable phones have appeared in the Chinese 3C Certification database (via MyFixGuide). The Galaxy Z Fold 4 carries a model number of "SM-F9360," with the Z Flip 4 designated as "SM-F7210." According to the listing, both phones will support charging speeds up to 25W.

(Image credit: MyFixGuide)

In regards to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, this matches up with the 25W max charging speeds found in its predecessor. However, the Z Flip 4 is said to see an increase in charging speeds, going from 15W to 25W. In a related rumor, Samsung could further improve the Z Flip 4 with a rumored 3,700mAh cell, up from 3,300mAh on the Z Flip 3. As for the Z Fold 4, it's rumored to feature the same 4,400mAh battery capacity as the current Fold.

Still, another rumor points to Samsung remedying some of the biggest complaints about its best foldable phone. According to @UniverseIce, Samsung is going to make use of a wider aspect ratio for both the inner screen and cover screen. The Z Fold 3's main display currently features a 5:4 ratio, while the Cover Screen is 24.5:9. A change could be in the works, as the Z Fold 4 is said to move to a wide 6:5 aspect ratio for the main screen and a 23:9 Cover Screen.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: @UniverseIce) Image 2 of 3 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 leaked main screen comparison 2 (Image credit: @UniverseIce) Image 3 of 3 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 leaked cover screen comparison 2 (Image credit: @UniverseIce)

This change would be more than welcome, as we've seen foldable phones like the Oppo Find N offer a more comfortable outer screen. While Samsung isn't likely to make any drastic changes to the overall design, this could be just enough to entice more users to the Z Fold 4.

Last but not least, @UniverseIce also "confirms" Samsung's next flagship foldable phones will both use Qualcomm's unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+. This comes as little surprise, as this chipset is expected to be more power-efficient compared to the version that powers many of the best Android phones. This chip is also rumored to be made by TSMC and will solve the throttling and thermal issues that users currently experience.