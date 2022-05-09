Motorola Razr 3 leak teases a Galaxy Z Flip 3-inspired design and camera upgrade

What you need to know

Real-life images of the next Motorola Razr phone have leaked, along with a few key specs.

The Razr 3 may lose its iconic chin in favor of a more boxy design.

Motorola may also upgrade the flip phone's camera to include two lenses.

The first two remakes of Motorola's Razr phone were marked with an iconic chin extending outward, but the next-generation model may forego it in favor of a boxier look similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Evan Blass has leaked a couple of live photos through 91mobiles, giving us our first look at what could be the Razr 3, codenamed "Maven." The images appear to be an internal testing model of the next-gen Razr, shown both folded and unfolded.

The most notable change is the addition of a dual-camera setup on the back of the phone when it's opened out, which is a huge upgrade over its predecessor's single-lens rear camera. According to Blass, the upcoming flip phone will boast a 50MP main sensor and a 13MP shooter that combines macro and ultra-wide lenses. In contrast, the Razr 5G only has a single 48MP camera and a 20MP selfie snapper.

Motorola also appears to be completely revamping the design of its upcoming foldable flip phone from top to bottom. A 32MP camera is supposedly tucked inside the folding screen, housed in a punch hole rather than a notch like the previous model.

But where things get interesting is the removal of the chin, as shown in the photos below, to give way to a more boxy design with more squared-off edges, as Blass noted. The fingerprint sensor appears to have been relocated to the side-mounted power button. It was previously located on the back of the Razr 5G, whereas the original model had the biometric feature embedded in the chin.

Image 1 of 2 The Motorola Razr 3 in folded state (Image credit: Evan Blass / 91mobiles) Image 2 of 2 The Motorola Razr 3 in unfolded state (Image credit: Evan Blass / 91mobiles)

Blass also claims the Razr 3 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, with plans to introduce a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus version. This is consistent with information revealed by a Lenovo executive late last year. Chen Jin, an IT manager at Motorola's parent company Lenovo, said at the time that the Razr 3 would be powered by a more advanced processor. The chipset could be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage, corroborating a more recent rumor.

The latest leak suggests that Motorola is taking aim at the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in the race for the best foldable phone. The first-generation Razr, priced at $1,499, was a failed attempt to provide consumers with a true flagship experience. The 2020 5G iteration did not live up to its hefty price tag, either.

There's no word, though, on its battery capacity. It's one of the major drawbacks of previous-generation Razr phones that Motorola must address if it wants to compete with Samsung and a growing list of Chinese phone makers dabbling in the foldable race.

Motorola is rumored to launch the Razr 3 in late July or early August, starting in China. Blass claims that it will be shipped in two colorways: Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue.

A global rollout is expected, though the pricing details are still unknown. That said, a competitive base price and better battery life will certainly give it a leg up over the Galaxy Z Flip 3 or even Samsung's 2022 foldable flip phone.