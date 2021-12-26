The Motorola Razr 5G, which debuted last year, will finally have its successor in 2022. This was confirmed by Chen Jin, an IT manager at Motorola's parent company Lenovo, through his Weibo profile.

Motorola's third-generation Razr will be a major upgrade over its predecessor (via Android Authority). According to Chen, the upcoming Razr 3 will have a more advanced processor. He didn't specify the chipset in question, but it could be something more powerful than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, which fuels the Razr 5G.

In light of the latest revelation, it's difficult to rule out the possibility that Motorola will use a Snapdragon 8 series processor for its next foldable phone. Aside from that, the Motorola Edge X30 is powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, so a foldable Motorola device powered by the same high-end chipset won't come as a surprise.

The phone will also have a redesigned interface and an improved design, indicating that Motorola will address the previous generation's numerous software issues. Other than that, little is known about the Razr 3's specifications as of this time.

However, given the tight competition in the foldable race, Motorola would be wise to improve the Razr's battery life in the next iteration since it's one of the major drawbacks in the Razr 5G and the first-generation model from 2019.

Because of those flaws, Motorola's Razr lineup has already fallen behind the competition, currently dominated by the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. Let's hope Motorola's next answer to the best foldable phones addresses them.

Chen also revealed that the Razr 3 will first be available in China, though no specific date has been set.