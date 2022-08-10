Samsung shows off how it creates the Ultra Thin Glass for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4

What you need to know

Samsung's Ultra Thin Glass is a key feature of its foldable devices.

The glass is put through chemical treatments and smoothening techniques to ensure it can withstand folding and unfolding and comes with a flawless surface to avert stress.

With glass that's less than one-third the thickness of human hair, Samsung has processes to ensure its durability.

We've just finished wrapping up Samsung's Unpacked 2022, and consumers are clamoring to get their hands on new Samsung foldable devices as their popularity and demand for the new form factor rise. During the presentation, there were some mentions about the glass that goes into making the screens for its iconic devices like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4.

According to Samsung, "Galaxy foldables are reimagining what's possible for smartphone users worldwide with unique experiences and interactions." To do this, Samsung has continued to innovate in its Ultra Thin Glass, and a new video gives us a look into this process.

In the video provided by Samsung, the process of creating Ultra Thin Glass begins by using a special coating on the glass before being cut to the appropriate size. According to the video, "a smoothly cut edge is vital to the durability of the product." Samsung says that its Ultra Thin Glass is "just one-third the thickness of a human hair," so durability is vital. Once the glass is cut, it's put through a process that will ensure the surface is smooth without imperfections, as this could damage the display glass in the long run.

The glass is then put through rigorous folding tests to ensure that the glass can withstand opening and closing "up to 200,000 times," as Samsung claims.

(Image credit: Samsung)

It's a pretty cool video to watch if you're into that sort of thing. Foldables are still a fairly new but growing form factor, so the process of creating a glass display that bends is quite interesting.

Yet, while the glass that makes up your Samsung foldable's display may be good, there's still the matter of the crease. This is always a matter of concern for some users and something many would like to see disappear, just on the base of aesthetics, as Samsung continues to innovate on its foldable phones. Samsung has made strides to minimize the crease as much as possible, although it's still very much present, as noted in our Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 hands-on. With the South Korean company's latest foldable devices now fully revealed, it'll be worth looking into how far its come with improving the glass quality and durability of its displays.

You can watch Samsung's full video over on its blog post.