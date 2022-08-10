Here's what you can buy instead of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4, Watch 5 Pro, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

intro

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512GB with a free memory upgrade): $1,799

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $449

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $229

Total: $2,477

Of course, this total doesn't take into account for any of the various trade-in promotions for any of the new devices. For example, you could trade-in your trusty Galaxy Z Fold 2 (opens in new tab), Z Fold 3 (opens in new tab), or S22 Ultra (opens in new tab) and get an incredible $1,000 off. But for the sake of this fun little article, we're taking a look at the scenario where you don't have the trade-in credits at your disposal.

So what could you buy for almost $2,500?

957 Zebra Cakes

You're reading that right. Instead of buying all of Samsung's newest devices, you could instead have more than THREE-YEARS WORTH of Zebra Cakes? They may be "edible garbage," but with a room full of tasty snack cakes, you could indulge yourself every day for over three years. Just make sure you to keep it to one a day, not to avoid the doctor's, but so you don't run out sooner.

Almost a month of rent in New York

The city that never sleeps? More like the city that never stops draining your bank account. According to a recent post by The New York Times (opens in new tab), the median cost of rent has skyrocketed to an eye-watering $4,000 per month. But if you start looking in different neighborhoods, you'll be able to come in below that $2,477 price tag for Samsung's new devices. What you'll do after that first month is as good as anyone's guess.

A '99 Buick LeSabre

Instead of grabbing a phone, smartwatch, and earbuds that can replace your computer, why not jump on this incredible deal for a '99 Buick LeSabre? This one, in particular, has only 123,000 miles, which is incredible in its own right. Plus, it has a "Bluetooth radio" with "new speakers"! And with the leftover cash, you'll be able to fill up the gas tank once, maybe twice.

Everything you need to open your own Boba Tea Shop

To be honest, I have no clue what Boba Tea is, but as our own Nick Sutrich points out, you can get everything you would need to start your own. This includes the machine to make your own cup of "Brown Sugar Pearl Milk-Tea (opens in new tab)", a "Cold Brew N' Serv System (opens in new tab)," a shaker machine (opens in new tab) that's capable of handling two drinks at once, and a "Tea Cup Sealer Machine (opens in new tab)." I don't know where Nick gets these ideas...

Pixel 6a's for the family, and a $200 Amazon gift card for yourself

Something that makes a bit more sense than trying to open your own Boba Tea shop is grabbing a Pixel 6a for everyone in the family, including yourself. Then, you can grab a $200 Amazon Gift Card to splurge on the new Pixel Buds Pro, maybe some Pixel 6a cases, or something that's a bit more fun.

A couple of Surface Duo 2's with Surface Pens

It was only a matter of time, but did you know the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 can be yours for $500 off? With the money that you're saving getting a phone, smartwatch, and headphones, why not build your own Surface Quad 4, and grab a couple of Surface Pens to stick on the back?

Three Moto Razr's

We're expecting Motorola to announce a new Razr any day now, but until that shows up, our resident News editor, Derrek, will just have to settle for having three Moto Razr's. Who needs a Z Fold 4 when you can have THREE phones transform to look like the old-school Razr that many of us had before smartphones arrived?

Enough Lenovo Chromebook 3's to support an entire classroom

Perhaps the solution that makes the most sense on this list is one that could potentially help an entire classroom of students. Lenovo's Chromebook 3 might not be the prettiest or the best Chromebook out there, but for just $99 a piece, you can get TWENTY-FIVE of them. Then, donate them to your local school and know that you did something truly great and you should feel good about it. Way better than you'll feel if you were to eat 957 Zebra Cakes.Dyson's Airwrap, Supersonic hair dryer, and the best Dyson vacuum cleaner, with enough left over for some pizza

Dyson's Airwrap, Supersonic hair dryer, and the best Dyson vacuum cleaner, with enough left over for some pizza

As someone who doesn't need to use something called an "Airwrap", I can't speak to how useful this could actually be. But if you want to curl your hair, I suppose Dyson is the way to go. I do know, however, that the Supersonic hair dryer would supercharge installing dbrand skins onto my various devices, so this one's a no-brainer. Rounding out the pack, Dyson's Outsize Absolute is a beast in the world of vacuum cleaners with two hours of non-stop runtime, and there's even a freaking laser that "reveals microscopic dust." But the pizza that I grab for dinner will be the real reason why the vacuum is a necessity.

And a partridge in a pear tree

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Seriously, Samsung's latest devices are sure to impress, as we've already noted in our hands-on with them all. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 may not seem like a massive improvement, but the upgraded camera hardware could be enough to push you over the edge if you want to jump on a foldable phone.

And with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, this thing will just last FOR-EVER before you need to throw it back on the charger. Then, pair them both with the new Buds 2 Pro, and cancel out the noise from the world around you, all while switching between your different devices if you go from watching a movie to listening to music on a hike.