Exclusive offer for our readers: get $200 when you preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 4

Right on the heels of yesterday's Galaxy Unpacked event, we opened our inbox to find some exclusive deals for our loyal readers: preorder any upcoming Galaxy device using the links below and you'll instantly get some free credit, courtesy of Samsung. These coupons can be used to buy accessories, earbuds, and other goodies in the Samsung store, with up to $200 up for grabs (depending on the device). Consider it a little thank you for sticking with us through the last couple of years.

The credit will be automatically added to your Samsung cart when you follow the links, but there are also a few bundle deals to consider if you want to maximize those savings. Pick up the Galaxy Watch 5 along with a pair of the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds, for example, and you'll score an additional $50 off.

One thing to note is that this promotion is technically a part of Samsung's Reserve Program, a limited time offer that gave shoppers a $200 discount if they registered to receive preorder info ahead of August 10th. So if you took advantage of that deal, you won't be eligible to receive these credits. But fear not, Samsung is literally offering so many preorder incentives right now that everybody wins.

Exclusive preorder deals just for you

(opens in new tab) AC exclusive deal: Get $200 when you preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (opens in new tab) Folks who follow Android Central (or any of our partner sites) will instantly receive a $200 Samsung coupon if they use the link above to preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 4. That's on top of the other incentives included with the preorder, such as $1,000 of potential trade-in credit, a complimentary memory upgrade to 512GB, and a free case. No doubt about it, it's a great time to be a Samsung fan.

(opens in new tab) AC exclusive deal: Get $100 when you preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (opens in new tab) If you'd rather preorder the super-elegant Z Flip 4, you can click the link above and instantly receive a $100 credit to spend on accessories in the Samsung store. You'll also get up to $900 of trade-in credit if you send Samsung an old device, plus a free memory upgrade and a silicone case.

Samsung obviously isn't playing around when it comes to these preorder deals, but if you'd like to see what the competition is offering, check out our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 preorder guide and Galaxy Z Flip 4 preorder guide for all of the juicy details.